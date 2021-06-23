BERLIN — The city is hoping to use federal American Rescue Plan funds, funneled through Coos County, to pay for a $250,000 engineering study to extend water and sewer on Route 110.
City water and sewer service ends near the former Converse Shoe building and the study would design and provide cost estimates to extend water and sewer service approximately two mile west.
At the same time, the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority has hired a consultant to plan the creation of a Tax Increment Financing district as a way to finance utility upgrades should the city move forward on Route 110.
Coos County is receiving $3.05 million in American Rescue Plan funds this year with a similar amount next year for a total of $6.1 million. At a recent county commission meeting, County Administrator Jennifer Fish said there are restrictions on how the funds can be spent. She said COVID-related expenses as well as water and sewer upgrades are allowable expenses.
County Commissioner and Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said he would like to earmark $1.5 million of the first payment for county projects such as LPN/LNA programs.
Michelle Moren-Grey of the Coos County Broadband Committee requested $200,000 to extend broadband throughout the county. Other requests were improving ventilation in the county’s two nursing homes.
Grenier suggested with the remaining $1.5 million allowing Coos communities to apply for funding for eligible projects. He said Berlin would like $250,000 for the engineering study. The commission approved Berlin’s request at its June meeting. The commissioners also approved $200,000 to extend broadband. Grenier said the funding requests also require the approval of the Coos delegation, which meets next on July 26.
Commercial interests in developing businesses along Route 110 have pushed the city to look at expanding water and sewer utilities beyond the former Bass Shoe building. Property owners there have expressed a desire to take advantage of the interest in ATV riding created by Jericho Mountain State Park to build and operate new commercial businesses in that area. But they argued the lack of city water and sewer makes such development unfeasible.
The city has estimated that would cost $6 million to extend water and sewer on Route 110 plus $750,000 for a new pumping station. Grenier and City Manager James Wheeler have noted that to seek state and federal funding for such a project, the city needs to have engineered plans ready to go.
While the city seeks funding to get an engineering study done, Berlin is also looking at ways to pay for the upgrade itself. That has led the city to seriously look at setting up a Tax Increment Financing district on the two mile section as a way to finance costs.
A TIF allows for the financing of public improvements within a defined district using new tax revenues generated by new construction or expansion of businesses. The existing tax base would continue to go to pay property taxes. The city would seek state and federal grants and funding to help pay for the water and sewer expansion but expects the city would have to bond some of the cost. The new property tax revenues would cover the bond payments. Once the bonds are paid off, all of the tax revenue would go into general tax revenues. In the case of Route 110. Grenier has said he sees a TIF district as the only way the city could develop the Jericho Road area without overburdening Berlin’s property taxpayers.
This spring, BIDPA hired ADG Solutions LLC of Concord to assess the feasibility of a TIF district in the Route 110 area. ADG estimated the existing assessed valuation of the district at around $4.3 million. It puts capital costs at about $5 million. At the current tax rate, covering the capital costs would require about 100,000 square feet of new building space. ADG recommended the city go ahead with establishing the TIF district but wait to bond for the necessary capital improvements until there is big project ready to go.
At BIDPA’s June meeting, Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said creating the district now will show business leaders and investors that the city is serious about supporting development along Route 110. BIDPA authorized ADG to put together the necessary documents for the city to create a TIF district. Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said once ADG has completed this final phase, BIDPA will be able to go to the city council with a proposal to set up the district. The council will have to adopt enabling language, designate the exact boundaries of the district, put together a financing plan, and create an advisory board.
This is exactly what Berlin needs !
