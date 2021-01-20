GORHAM — Bank of New Hampshire is pleased to announce that David Cassidy has joined its team of commercial banking professionals as vice president, commercial loan officer.
“Bank of New Hampshire is pleased to have David join our Commercial Banking Division,” said Christopher Logan, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Bank of New Hampshire. “We are building a strong team of commercial banking professionals and having a lender with David’s extensive background and expertise is another great addition.”
Cassidy will oversee commercial lending in Northern New Hampshire alongside a team of lenders. He joins Bank of New Hampshire with a bachelor of arts degree from Gordon College and over 30 years of experience in banking.
Cassidy was one of the founding members of the team that started Centrix Bank in 1999. Eastern Bank purchased Centrix Bank in 2014 and Cassidy transitioned to SVP, New Hampshire Commercial Group Leader for Eastern Bank until November 2020.
Cassidy is a strong supporter of his community and is currently the board chair of New Life Ministries of New England and a board member of Families in Transition.
Cassidy will be working out of the bank’s Gorham office, located at 583 Main St., beginning Feb. 1, and can be reached at (603) 527-3238 or at cassidy@banknh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.