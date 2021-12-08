EXIT Realty’s Pranee Powers of Berlin receives Rookie of the Year Award

BERLIN — EXIT Realty Trailblazers’s Pranee Powers was recently awarded Rookie of the Year Award by the company.
In Power’ first year as a salesperson she has helped 24 Families with the sale or purchase of a home with several more pending. She shows tremendous passion and patience when helping her clients and customers. Powers goes the extra mile to getting the job done always putting others first.
"Pranee has worked hard and this award is well-deserved recognition of that effort," said Chris Capitelli, broker/owner of EXIT Realty Trailblazers.
A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6 million has been allocated to charity. EXIT Realty Trailblazers is located at 5 Glen Ave. in Berlin. For more information, call (603) 915-1531 or go to exitrealtytrailblazersnh1.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.