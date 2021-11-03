BERLIN – Dalton Mountain Motorsports, with two retail and service locations in New Hampshire, in Berlin and Lancaster, has been officially selected as a dealer of Bobcat Company, a global leader in compact equipment. The dealership specializes in offering recreational vehicles and equipment to move on snow, water and earth, as well as equipment for grounds maintenance and landscaping.
“It was an easy decision to carry Bobcat products, as we have owned the equipment for a long time and can attest firsthand to the quality of the product,” said Lisa Nast, president, Dalton Mountain Motorsports. “We are proud to introduce the Bobcat brand to our local customers and we are seeing a good response from our customer base, as well as new customers.”
Founded in 2001 in Lancaster, Dalton Mountain Motor Sports opened a second location in Berlin, New Hampshire. Their service departments feature trained master technicians and offer a fully array of parts and accessories, as well as ATV and snowmobile rentals and expert customer service.
Dalton Mountain Motorsports is located at 475 Main Street, Lancaster, New Hampshire, by phone (603) 788-4991; and at 245 Jericho Road, Berlin, New Hampshire, by phone (603) 215-6591, or online at daltonmountainmotorsports.com.
“We are excited to welcome Dalton Mountain Motorsports to Bobcat,” said Steve Ross, director of channel development at Doosan Bobcat. "With two locations in New Hampshire, they can help us introduce the Bobcat brand and our expanding equipment lineup to more customers in the state, as well as in western Maine and Vermont.
For more information on Bobcat and the dealer network, visit bobcat.com.
