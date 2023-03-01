LANCASTER — Coos Economic Development Corp., a non-profit organization that supports small businesses and fosters economic sustainability, has open enrollment for its electric savings initiative for local businesses. With the sharp increase in utility costs this year, CEDC knows businesses are struggling to absorb these unplanned increases on top of still recovering from COVID and the rising costs of inflation.

“After numerous conversations with businesses and closures beginning due to utility costs, we knew we needed to get creative and start looking for solutions,” said Ericka Canales, executive director for CEDC. “For the average small business at 100,000 kWh annually, that’s nearly $1,100 in annual savings per year.”

