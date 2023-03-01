LANCASTER — Coos Economic Development Corp., a non-profit organization that supports small businesses and fosters economic sustainability, has open enrollment for its electric savings initiative for local businesses. With the sharp increase in utility costs this year, CEDC knows businesses are struggling to absorb these unplanned increases on top of still recovering from COVID and the rising costs of inflation.
“After numerous conversations with businesses and closures beginning due to utility costs, we knew we needed to get creative and start looking for solutions,” said Ericka Canales, executive director for CEDC. “For the average small business at 100,000 kWh annually, that’s nearly $1,100 in annual savings per year.”
CEDC has partnered with Freedom Energy Logistics, a New Hampshire-based company, to assist with the initiative in Coos County for both commercial and industrial usage. Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics (felpower.com) offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions. Their team of energy experts works with and delivers energy-saving and environmentally responsible solutions while negotiating the best rate possible with the supplier and collaborating to provide significant value.
“Freedom Energy is delighted to help empower Coos County businesses in lowering their utility overhead and stabilize energy spend for better budget certainty. There is power in numbers, and a collective action such as this enables access to great rates and a quality supplier contract.” said Thomas Carter, Freedom Energy regional sales director.
Enrollment is open Feb. 28 through March 3. Fill out and email the pdf application at tinyurl.com/bdzkz4sb and a complete copy of last month's electric bill to execdirector@coosedc.org by the deadline to lock in a lower rate for 32 months and continue to receive bills and services with the same utility provider.
