CONCORD — The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission is warning gas and electric utility customers of a telephone scam operating in the state.
A number of consumers have received calls from individuals claiming to be with the customer’s utility company.
The caller tells the customer that he or she has a past due balance on the utility account, demands immediate payment of the account, typically via a debit, credit or pre-paid card, and threatens disconnection of utility service unless payment is received.
While New Hampshire’s utilities have resumed collection activity on past due accounts, these calls are not coming from utility companies.
“Utility customers at risk of disconnection due to nonpayment will receive a written notice 14 days prior to any proposed disconnection date. That notice will tell a customer what to do to avoid disconnection,” said Amanda Noonan, the Commission’s director of consumer services.
Under an agreement reached with the N.H. Public Utilities Commission, utilities are offering customers with past due balances accrued during New Hampshire’s State of Emergency long-term flexible payment arrangements. Any customer who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the utility company and demanding immediate payment should terminate the call and contact the utility directly or the Public Utilities Commission.
