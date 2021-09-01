CONCORD — An amendment to the new state budget sponsored by Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton), is providing $400,000 in funds to reduce the costs cities and towns pay to send fire fighters to the NH Fire Academy for required training.
“The budget amendment I sponsored will provide significant relief to all New Hampshire Fire Departments, especially smaller communities that struggle with paying the costs of training. The revised price for Fire Fighter 1 training goes from $960 to $135 and from $530 to $150 for Fire Fighter 2,” said Hennessy. “The North Country has a significant number of volunteer departments with small budgets, but they still need their people to be trained at the same level of readiness as those who fight fires in larger cities. This new money for tuition discounts on training costs will lower local property taxes in our District One communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.