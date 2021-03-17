BERLIN — The North Country Young Writers’ Festival is a youth-focused, youth-driven event, from the logo, designed by a student from Gorham, to the festival workshops in creative writing, taught by college and graduate students, to the panels of readers, including New Hampshire’s Youth Poet Laureates and Poetry Ambassadors.
Hosted virtually this year by White Mountains Community College, this free festival is designed for 7th to 12th grade students with a casual interest in creative writing and also for those who are considering writing as their college major or profession. The virtual event will take place on Friday evening, May 14th, and all day Saturday, May 15th.
There will be seven workshops on a range of topics including poetry, screenplays, short stories, flash nonfiction, a lively Submit-a-thon, readings with published authors, a chance to meet the state’s youth poet laureates (and learn how to become one), fun writing games with prizes, a marathon poem written over 48 hours, and the opportunity to join the editorial board of a new North Country student literary magazine. This festival will be a memorable experience.
Meet the high school students who dared to step on stage and memorize poems for Poetry Out Loud. Meet a Hollywood screenwriter who happens to live in Berlin. Attend a reading by Brigid Kemmerer, New York Times bestselling Young Adult author.
For the state’s teachers, we have a special opportunity, a Saturday workshop delivered by Penny Kittle, “Teaching Poetry to Transform Thinking About Writing.”
Find the Festival Schedule and Registration at www.wmcc.edu/north-country-young-writers-festival/. Priority Registration for residents of Coos County (N.H.); Essex County (Vermont); and Oxford County (Maine) until March 24, at which time registration will open to residents of other regions in New Hampshire.
To become involved with the festival or if you have questions, email NCYWFestival@gmail.com.
