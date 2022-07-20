WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre this summer will present a free "talkback" series after select performances.
A new initiative, these talkbacks are a way for patrons to get an inside look at some of this year’s productions in a way never before offered to Weathervane audiences. Audiences will be able to ask their own questions to the cast, creative team and in one instance, the show’s author. On dates of talkbacks, the session will be held immediately following the performance.
The talkbacks schedule is as follows:
July 28: "Eurydice" — Q&A with Director Jorge Donoso and cast
Aug. 20: "A Class Act" — Q&A with "A Class Act" co-author and Tony nominee Linda Kline, Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and cast.
Sept. 17: "Intimate Apparel" — Q&A with Director Shinnerrie Jackson and cast.
Oct. 9: "A Chorus Line" — Q&A with Tony nominee Linda Kline, Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and cast.
All talkbacks are free and held at Weathervane Theatre at 389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield.
Weathervane’s 57th season opened June 8 and runs through Oct. 9.
Season productions include "Eurydice," "The Marvelous Wonderettes," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "A Class Act," "Intimate Apparel" and "A Chorus Line." Single tickets are currently on sale at weathervanenh.org, by phone at (603) 837-9322, or by visiting the box office at 389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield.
The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. For over half a century, it has presented high-quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari’el Stachel.
Weathervane can be found on Facebook at weathervanetheatre and all other social media platforms @weathervanenh.
