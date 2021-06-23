Weathervane Theatre announces its 56th Mainstage Summer Season

WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre, in Whitefield, has announced its 56th summer season of alternating repertory.
Under Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, the Weathervane will present seven Broadway caliber productions in 10 weeks over the summer and four productions over five weeks in the fall.
Opening the season on Saturday, June 26, will be the popular favorite Bubble and Squeak. For the third year in a row, this event will be free to the public thanks to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.
This annual musical revue introduces North Country audiences to the incredible resident company of artists who will bring the productions to life.
Opening the rep season will be Jonathan Tolins’ “hilarious” and “beyond brilliant” (Entertainment Weekly) solo show Buyer & Cellar on Tuesday, June 29. This outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs stars Jorge Donoso and is directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad.
Opening on Thursday, July 1, is Green Day’s "American Idiot." Based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album of the same name, this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before.
A social commentary on today’s media and political arenas, this timely and timeless Tony Award-winning musical is directed by Broadway’s Christina Sajous, a star of the original Broadway production, and choreographed by Marisa Kirby.
Weathervane’s premiere leading lady Shinnerrie Jackson returns as everyone’s favorite meddlesome matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in the musical theatre classic, Hello, Dolly! opening Monday, July 5. Based on Thorton Wilder’s "The Matchmaker" with book by Michael Stewart. Bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and an incredible score by Jerry Herman, this production is directed by Ethan Paulini and choreographed by Marisa Kirby.
Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and rampant wildfires can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from taking the Weathervane stage in Disaster!, opening on Monday, July 19.
A loving send-up to 70s disaster films featuring your favorite 70s disco hits (“I Will Survive”, “You’re Still the One”, “Hot Stuff”), "Disaster!" Is directed by Broadway’s Chad Burris ("Frozen," "The Book of Mormon," "Mean Girls"), choreographed by Diane Meck and anonymously sponsored in memory and celebration of Dr. David A. Kenney.
Broadway veteran and Weathervane alum Kevin Smith Kirkwood directs and choreographs the huge hearted, high heeled hit Kinky Boots. Sponsored by Presby Transportation Museum, this Tony Award-winning Best Musical about self-acceptance and acceptance of others opens Monday, Aug. 2, and features a book by theatre legend Harvey Fierstein and a Tony Award-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper.
Opening on Friday, Aug. 13 is Peter Shaffer’s acclaimed Amadeus. Winner of five Tony Awards and 8 Academy Awards, this fictionalized account of the rivalry between famed composers Antonio Salieri (Robert H. Fowler) and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Jorge Donoso) is a modern classic wild ride through the trials and tribulations of genius, jealousy, and revenge.
Rounding out the summer Mainstage season is the family friendly favorite "The Addams Family" opening on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Join Morticia (Marisa Kirby), Gomez (Ira Kramer), and the rest of America’s darkest family as they come to life is this original musical comedy about love, family, honesty, and coming of age. Directed and choreographed by Taryn Herman.
The summer season will close on Saturday, Sept. 4 with the annual tradition Best of 2021. The title says it all, the most popular moments from all of the season’s productions! One performance only at 7:30 p.m.
The resident artists are a mix of returning veterans and new and exciting designers. Tickets and subscriptions are now on sale.
They are available by calling (603) 837-9322 or go to weathervanenh.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Saturday at 389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield. The summer season has performances Monday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with additional 2 p.m. matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.