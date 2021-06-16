Weathervane’s 2021 Intern Program Company members announced

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby announce this year’s Weathervane Intern Program Company members.
These early career artists will be featured on the Mainstage as well as headline Weathervane’s Theatre for Young Audiences programming known as the Patchwork Players series.
Eight students from some of the nation’s most competitive college theatre programs make up the 2021 Weathervane Intern Program. They are Nate Blakley (University of Montevallo), Connor Buonaccorsi (Boston Conservatory at Berklee), Nicole Fluegge (Boston Conservatory at Berklee), Matthew J. Kelly (University of Alabama at Birmingham), Ricky Moyer (Baldwin Wallace University), Nasir Panjwani (Oklahoma City University), Sunayna “Sunny” Smith (Kent State University) and Kinza Surani (Baldwin Wallace University).
The Weathervane Intern Program, designed to immerse interns in practical theatre arts training, began in 1991 and had previously been tuition-based through 2020. The Weathervane Theatre Internship Program is a total immersion experience of practical theatre arts training and networking. Interns, known as WIPs, live, work, learn and play alongside the professional actors and staff from the Broadway and regional theatre communities and perform in original children’s theatre and Mainstage productions throughout the season.
A rigorous schedule, WIPs increase their stamina, performance longevity, and work ethic rehearsing one show during the day while performing another at night. WIP participants receive a stipend and may choose to earn Equity Membership Candidate (EMC) credits. Notable WIP alumni includes 2018 Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel.
All intern company members will be featured in Mainstage productions of Green Day’s "American Idiot," "Hello, Dolly!," "Kinky Boots" and "The Addams Family." In addition half of the intern company will be in the Mainstage production of "Disaster!" and half will be in "Amadeus." These productions run in alternating rep July 1-Sept. 4.
In addition to performing at the Weathervane, the Patchwork Players will also be touring the North Country throughout the summer. Venues include Lancaster’s Rialto Theatre, Gorham’s Medallion Opera House, Bethlehem’s The Colonial Theatre, Colebrook’s Great Woods Center for the Arts and Bretton Woods’ Omni Mount Washington Resort. Check weathervanenh.org for tour dates.
Kicking off the intern season is Interns at the Inn on Thursday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Inn at Whitefield at 381 Lancaster Road, enjoy a delicious Italian meal catered by the Inn as well as high quality entertainment provided by the 2021 Weathervane Intern Company. Call (603) 837-2400 to make reservations.
Tickets for season 56 are now on sale and can be purchased online (weathervanenh.org) by phone (603-837-9322) or in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield). Additional inquiries can be directed to boxoffice@weathervanenh.org.
