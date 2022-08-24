WHITEFIELD —The Weathervane Theatre presents "A Class Act," a musical about musicals for people who love musicals.
The show is a funny, poignant and loving tribute to Ed Kleban, award-winning lyricist of "A Chorus Line", and highlights the origins of that groundbreaking musical. This is the first time that a theatre company has programmed "A Class Act" and "A Chorus Line" together. Performances will be in alternating repertory from Aug. 19 through Oct. 8.
"A Class Act" is directed and choreographed by Nathaniel P. Claridad, who returns to Weathervane after directing last year’s "Buyer & Cellar."
While on the surface "A Class Act" may appear that it’s about Ed Kleban and his music, Claridad said the show is more complex.
“It is a piece about the relationships made in and around the making of theatre,” said Claridad. “These relationships are difficult to flesh out if I were to have had a group of actors who had never worked together before. Luckily, I had actors who have all had a shared experience making theatre almost every year together in the North Country. That kind of bond cannot be fabricated.”
Composed mainly of Weathervane veterans, the cast of "A Class Act" is led by Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini as Ed Kleban. The rest of the cast features Reanne Acasio, Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, Alex Lanning, and Jewell Noel.
Performed to in-person audiences only, and at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC air purification system that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coos County is at a red or a high-level risk for COVID-19.
Suitable for ages 13+, this productiondoes contain moderate adult language and themes.Tickets are available online AT weathervanenh.org, by phone (603) 837-9322, or in person at Weathervane’s Box Office AT 389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield.
The box office is generally open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days when there are two performances, the box office is open from 10 a.m. through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up-to-date hours visit Weathervane’s website atweathervanenh.orgwhere tickets can be purchased 24/7.
Weathervane’s 57th rep season runs July 1 through Oct. 9. Summer performances run Monday through Saturday with 7:30 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday through Saturday with 7 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays and Sundays.
Additional season 57 productions include “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Blood Brothers,” “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” “Intimate Apparel,” and “A Chorus Line.” Season 57 tickets start at $19 and are available at weathervanenh.org.
