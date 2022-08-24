WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre presents "A Class Act," a musical about musicals for people who love musicals.

The show is a funny, poignant and loving tribute to Ed Kleban, award-winning lyricist of "A Chorus Line", and highlights the origins of that groundbreaking musical. This is the first time that a theatre company has programmed "A Class Act" and "A Chorus Line" together. Performances will be in alternating repertory from Aug. 19 through Oct. 8. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.