WHITEFIELD - New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre and acclaimed Off-Broadway theatre company Out of the Box Theatrics are proud to announce the cast and creative team for the inaugural OOTB Residency at Weathervane Theatre. The OOTB Residency plays at the Weathervane June 10-12 with a Q & A following the evening performances on the 10th and 11th with the director, cast, and dramaturgist.
The OOTB Residency at Weathervane Theatre is a week-long residency program where the two organizations will collaborate on supporting works in development. These emerging plays will receive rehearsals and a fully-staged reading at the Weathervane. As previously announced, Kevin Renn’s Mulatto Boy and Mehrnaz Tiv’s Threads were selected from a nationwide search.
Mulatto Boy is about Noah Goodmore, a student running for student body president, and rumor in the teacher’s lounge is he might win. High school has its challenges, but for Noah, the school's only student of color; paying for a private education is the least of his problems. Mulatto Boy plays in person and virtually June 10th and June 12th at 7 p.m. Mulatto Boy features Kevin Renn and Jewell Noel and is directed by Timothy Douglas.
Tiv’s Threads plays in person and virtually June 11th at 7 p.m., June 12th at 4 p.m. Three Iranian women of different generations remember their distant relationship with Iran in their eyebrow threading shop in Southern California. Maryam wants to return to the only place she belongs, Gelareh loves indulging in her 90's punky femininity in the US, and young Delara, Maryam's American-born teenage daughter, just wants to go to her school's homecoming dance. Threads features Liz Flemming, Nicole Fluegge, Soha Gourang, Afsheen Misaghi, Nava Namdar and is directed by Melissa Mowry.
“After a challenging year of zoom theatre, we could not be more excited to welcome these two playwrights to the Weathervane,” said Jorge Donoso, Weathervane’s Director of Development and OOTB’s Director of New Works. “Along with OOTB, we advance our mission of amplifying inclusive voices and producing new works. These plays are an incredible exploration of identity in a world that tries to dictate what we should become, when it should instead encourage us to dream.”
In person and livestream access is currently available at weathervanenh.org/ootbresidency. This is a “Pay What You Can” event with suggested donations of $12-$20. Reservations can also be made via phone at (603) 837-9322. Please check the website for current in person COVID-19 seating policies. For pay what you can options please contact ethan@weathervanenh.org.
