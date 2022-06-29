LANCASTER — Nansen Ski Club will be the topic of the June 30 Weeks State Park summer program.
"Nansen: Past, Present and, Future — A Short Version of a Long Story" will be delivered by club members Scott Halvorson and Shawn Costello.
The oldest ski club in the country is celebrating its heritage and continuing to grow its traditions.
The Nansen Ski Jump (aka Big Nansen), built in 1937, hosted every meaningful ski jumping event in the country before being shut down in 1985, and coming oh so close, to being gone forever. Now, it's being resurrected.
The "Little Nansen," a smaller jump, located in the shadow of the Big Nansen, and the "L'il Nansen", a beginner's jump, were built this past fall and played host to two competitive events, to great acclaim and large crowds over the winter.
But there is so much more. The Nansen Ski Club has 140 years of rich history tracing its roots back to the beginning of American skiing.
This presentation hopes to give a glimpse into this history and the history that we hope to make going forward.
Scott Halvorson is the grandson of Alf Halvorson, a key force in the construction of the Big Nansen ski jump and Shawn Costello is a former jumper and primary organizer of the last Big Nansen jumping event.
This program will be in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge of Weeks State Park and will begin at 7 p.m. Come early and bring a picnic supper, or climb the Fire Tower for one of the best views north of the notches. Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, N.H. Division of Parks, and UNH Cooperative Extension. "Thank You" to our local business supporters who help make the summer program series possible.
