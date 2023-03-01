Berlin Wagner Group.jpg

From left: Berlin Wagner Group members Peter Furlong, Meredith Bloomfield, Derrick Ballard and Kathryn Southworth Lundahl will be performing at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts in Berlin on March 10. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts, Eversource and Bryant Funeral Home present the Berlin Wagner Group, on Friday, March 10.

The concert features New Hampshirites who have made their opera careers in Europe and want to bring the joy of Wagner’s music back home to Granite Staters. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $20.

