From left: Berlin Wagner Group members Peter Furlong, Meredith Bloomfield, Derrick Ballard and Kathryn Southworth Lundahl will be performing at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts in Berlin on March 10. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts, Eversource and Bryant Funeral Home present the Berlin Wagner Group, on Friday, March 10.
The concert features New Hampshirites who have made their opera careers in Europe and want to bring the joy of Wagner’s music back home to Granite Staters. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $20.
The Ultimate Opera Brawl: Verdi vs. Wagner is a match-up between two giants of the opera stage, battling it out musically quarter note by crotchet, mythic gods by doomed lovers.
Both born in 1813, these giants defined not just a generation of operatic repertoire, but a full two centuries of it. Who will win? The Italian Stallion or the Teutonic Titan? Come and hear these composers slug it out musically.
Berlin Wagner Group aims to help dramatic opera singers learn new roles and to bring the operas of Richard Wagner directly to audiences through innovative planning and performances of full operas and concerts.
BWG auditions, selects, and trains opera singers in a holistic manner, filling the unavoidable gap between conservatory and a career as a Wagnerian singer.
BWG presents complete performances and concert highlights of Wagner operas in semi-staged format, utilizing traditional and non-traditional venues, breaking down barriers to give audiences the unique opportunity to hear and engage with Wagner’s operas, and Wagnerians, up close and personal.
