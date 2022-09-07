COLUMBIA — Get ready for the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Doors, the Beach Boys, the Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the British Invasion, Motown, the Summer of Love, and more music of the 1960s.

The Great North Center for the Arts in Columbia hosts a ‘60s dance night fundraiser to help fund the GNWCA renovations.

