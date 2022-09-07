COLUMBIA — Get ready for the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Doors, the Beach Boys, the Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the British Invasion, Motown, the Summer of Love, and more music of the 1960s.
The Great North Center for the Arts in Columbia hosts a ‘60s dance night fundraiser to help fund the GNWCA renovations.
Although it's not required, attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite 1960’s fashions, think tie-dye, miniskirts, fringe jackets and love beads.
The greatest hits of the ‘60s will be spinning on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m., at the Center in Columbia,1993 U.S. Route 3 / Trpr Scott Phillips Memorial Highway.
This is a follow-up to a successful 1980s dance night held last month with colorful lights, posters of the decade, and non-stop dancing. Watch for more decade dance parties coming during the winter months.
“We’ll have concessions selling our usual assortment of soft drinks, water and snacks, and one room will be dedicated as a place for sitting and relaxing between dance tunes if someone wants to,” said Charlie Jordan, president of the GNWCA. “The dance floor will be inside the larger theater room.”
Admission to the ’60s Dance Night is $10 per person, and all proceeds will go to the GNWCA, a multi-arts center at the former Shrine of Our Lady of Grace property in Columbia. For more information about this and other GNWCA shows, and to purchase tickets online, visitgnwca.org, or call (603) 246-8998.
