Bach Mass in B Major.jpg

Music in the Great North Woods and Music in the Great North Woods will perform Bach’s “Mass in B Minor” on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Medallion Opera House and on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Majestic Theater in Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center and Music in the Great North Woods are partnering on Labor Day Weekend to present a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s epic "Mass in B Minor." The work is cherished by music lovers and widely held by scholars as “the greatest musical achievement of all times and all peoples.”

An open rehearsal will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Gorham's Medallion Opera House. The performance in Gorham will be presented by donation in memory of those lost in recent years. Tickets for the second performance on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Conway are $25 and can be purchased in advance at mountaintopmusic.org.

