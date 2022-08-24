Music in the Great North Woods and Music in the Great North Woods will perform Bach’s “Mass in B Minor” on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Medallion Opera House and on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Majestic Theater in Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center and Music in the Great North Woods are partnering on Labor Day Weekend to present a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s epic "Mass in B Minor." The work is cherished by music lovers and widely held by scholars as “the greatest musical achievement of all times and all peoples.”
An open rehearsal will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Gorham's Medallion Opera House. The performance in Gorham will be presented by donation in memory of those lost in recent years. Tickets for the second performance on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Conway are $25 and can be purchased in advance at mountaintopmusic.org.
The ensemble is comprised of 16 singers and 18 instrumentalists. Members of the orchestra will perform on instruments original to the period, bringing Bach’s music to life as it sounded when newly penned in 1749. These musicians will be directed from the harpsichord by Music in the Great North Woods co-founder and director Susan Ferré.
Music in the Great North Woods is also presenting a lecture about the “Mass in B Minor” by lecturer and scholar, Dr. Christopher Anderson, on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Randolph Town Hall, 130 Durand Road.
Anderson’s participation in the festival is sponsored by Southern Methodist University where he is an associate professor of sacred music, Perkins School of Theology and Meadows School of the Arts. He will also give brief remarks at the start of the Sept. 4 performance in Conway.
J.S. Bach (1685-1750) is one of the most recognized and revered personalities in the world of classical music; his influence on western music over the past two centuries cannot be overstated. German organist Helmut Walcha said, “Bach opens a vista into the universe. After experiencing him, people feel there is meaning to life after all.”
Bach wrote the material for the “Mass in B Minor” over a 25-year period beginning in 1724, working on the magnum opus intermittently between other commissions. In the last three years of his life, Bach took care to complete and preserve the work in its entirety as a legacy project, feeling it represented his best writing. He would never hear the full work performed in his lifetime. The first documented public performance did not occur wasn’t until 1859, more than 100 years after Bach’s death. The “Mass in B Minor” has become Bach’s best-loved and respected work.
Due to the technical proficiency required to navigate the work’s complexity and nuance, performances of the “Mass in B Minor” are rare, special occasions. Susan Ferré is no stranger to the demands of Bach’s music. A noted recitalist and teacher, Ferré directed the Texas Baroque Ensemble for 25 years and produced the Early Music Festival-Institute in Round Top for 14 years. After semi-retiring to New Hampshire, she founded the non-profit Music in the Great North Woods, which produces concerts in the North Country and gives scholarships to young organists.
Since 2019, Music in the Great North Woods has produced the “Big Moose Bach Fest” on Labor Day Weekend, bringing world-class musicians to the North Country to perform the music of Bach and his contemporaries. Ferré says that this year’s performance of the Mass in B Minor is “an exclamation point, punctuating 10 years of the Big Moose Bach Fest and honoring those we've lost in this journey.”
The musicians are no strangers to Bach’s music or to Ferré. Trusted colleagues from throughout her extensive career are making the pilgrimage to New Hampshire for the occasion. Some of the musicians are bringing former students who have distinguished themselves in the field of early music. Ferré remarks that “reuniting with old friends and working alongside a new generation of exceptional musicians adds an extra element of joy to the music making.” Vocal soloists for the “Mass in B Minor” include sopranos Terri Preskitt-Brown and Erin Roth-Thomas, alto Nicolas Garza, tenor Thomas Gregg, and bass-baritone David Grogan; featured instrumentalists include Andrea LeBlanc (flute), Fiona Last (oboe), Alan Hamrick (bassoon), Elizabeth Axtell (horn), Robinson Pyle (trumpet), Nelli Jabotinsky and Emily Hale (violins).
One musician who doesn’t have to travel far for the occasion is Mountain Top Music Center Executive Director George Wiese.
Wiese, a professional musician who lives in western Maine, will play the continuo organ in the festival orchestra. He has performed with Ferré on numerous occasions and sits on the board of Music in the Great North Woods. Ferré, in turn, serves on the advisory board of Mountain Top Music Center.
“Partnership between our organizations seems such a natural thing,” says Wiese, who suggested using Mountain Top’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre in Conway for the performance of the B Minor Mass. “The acoustics of the Majestic are ideal for Bach’s music, and to host these extraordinary musicians performing such a seminal work is an honor.” Wiese believes this production to be the first performance of the Mass in B Minor in the North Country.
Mountain Top Music Center purchased the dilapidated 1931 Majestic Theatre in 2015 and undertook an extensive five-year renovation of the long-shuttered facility.
Wiese, who oversaw the massive project, says, “To build a concert hall in Conway and then perform the B Minor Mass on its stage is truly surreal. I’m thankful to Susan Ferré, the amazing musicians traveling to our community, and all who are making this special concert possible.”
