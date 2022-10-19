Scene from "Martin Eden."

A scene from Jay Craven’s “Martin Eden,” based on a story by Jack London. The film will be shown at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts on Nov. 5. (COURTESY IMAGE)

COLUMBIA — On Nov. 5, the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia will host Director/Producer Jay Craven from the Northeast Kingdom and his new film, Jack London’s “Martin Eden,” starting at 7 p.m.

Craven will be on hand to introduce the film and to talk about what went into making the movie and will answer audience questions.

