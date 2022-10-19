COLUMBIA — On Nov. 5, the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia will host Director/Producer Jay Craven from the Northeast Kingdom and his new film, Jack London’s “Martin Eden,” starting at 7 p.m.
Craven will be on hand to introduce the film and to talk about what went into making the movie and will answer audience questions.
“We are excited to bring Jay Craven and one of his films back to our area,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “We’ve hosted Jay on numerous occasions over the years and he and his films always make for a fascinating experience.”
Jack London’s “Martin Eden” was directed by Craven and produced by Cinema Sarah Lawrence. The picture has won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Boston Film Festival and Best Narrative Feature at the Arlington International Film Festival.
Other festival dates include The Woods Hole Film Festival, St. Louis International Film Festival, Sonoma International Film Festival, Berkshire International Film Festival and a special screening at the biennial symposium for Jack London scholars.
Times-Argus arts critic Jim Lowe calls the film “Gorgeous and irresistible” and, in her Provincetown Magazine review, critic Lee Roscoe calls the film “a gem that should be counted amongst the classics of American cinema.”
Based on London’s autobiographical novel and set in 1909, “Martin Eden” tells the story of a poor, rough-hewn and unschooled sailor (Martin Eden), who unexpectedly meets Ruth Morse, a magnetic young woman of means and education. Their unconventional attraction upends both lives and propels timely themes of impossible love, the confines of class, aspiration to the American Dream, and the quest for a comfortable place in an inconstant world.
The film stars Andrew Richardson (“Liberte: A Call to Spy”), Hayley Griffith (“The Mysteries of Laura”), Annet Mahendru (“The Americans,” “The Romanoffs”), Jeff Adler (“Hightown”), Grainger Hines (“Lincoln,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), Missy Yager (“Manchester by the Sea” and “Mad Men”), Michael Benz (“Downton Abbey” and “Joker, The Wife”), Rebecca Faulkenberry (“The Irishman” and “Madame Secretary”), Jo Armeniox (“Boardwalk Empire”), Ken Wulf Clark (“The Irishman,” “Gotham” and “House of Cards”). The film’s trailer can be seen at https://vimeo.com/730366505.
Craven is an award-winning director, writer, and producer, whose narrative films, many filmed locally, include “High Water” (1989); “Where the Rivers Flow North” (1993); “A Stranger in the Kingdom” (1997); “In Jest” (1999); “The Year that Trembled” (2003); “Disappearances” (2006); “Northern Borders” (2012); “Wetware” (2018); and “Blood Brothers” (2021). Craven also directed, produced, and co-wrote the 2005 Emmy Award-winning public television comedy series, “Windy Acres.”
He directs the biennial Semester Cinema program where 28 professionals mentors collaborate with 40 students from multiple colleges to make an ambitious narrative feature film for national release. Craven founded and directed Catamount Arts (1975-91) in St. Johnsbury, Vt., and in 1987 he co-founded (with Rob Mermin) Circus Smirkus, America’s only touring youth circus.
Craven continues to curate and produce performing arts events through the KCP Presents series in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. He also curates the Middlebury (Vt.) New Filmmakers Festival and the Woodstock (Vt.) Film Series and produces the annual Nantucket Young Playwrights Residency Program for teen writers.
He is currently preparing, “Lost Nation,” a new film set during the turbulent period of the American Revolution in Vermont. Craven writes regular arts and public issue commentaries and is also writing a memoir to be completed in 2022.
Tickets to see the movie and film talk with Craven are $20 per person and available at the door 1993 U.S. Route 3, Columbia, or online at gnwca.org.
