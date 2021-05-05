GREAT NORTH WOODS — Local public libraries have announced the first Great North Woods Libraries Community Read, which will center on "The Last Traverse, Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites" by New Hampshire native Ty Gagne.
Berlin, Gorham and Randolph Public Libraries with White Mountains Community College's Fortier Library will partner in a new adventure and are inviting everyone along.
Explore wild mountains and forests, experience beautiful views, learn about backwoods dangers and appreciate the corner of the world that we call home.
During the summer, meet your neighbors in a book discussion group. Each library will host a discussion of "The Last Traverse."
In "The Last Traverse: Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites," Gagne masterfully lays out the events that led up to an epic and legendary rescue attempt in severe and dangerous winter conditions in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. More than a cautionary tale, it is a tribute to all the volunteers and professionals who willingly put themselves in harm's way to save lives. This is a must read for anyone who hikes the Whites.
Meetings will be outdoors or virtual, beginning in Berlin Public Library on June 2, the White Mountain Community College Zoom on July 14, Gorham Public Library on Aug. 4, and Randolph Public Library on Sept. 1.
Contact individual libraries for times and locations. Borrow books at your local library while supplies last. Purchase copies at your local bookstore or through fullconditionsnh.com/order-book.
Related to the theme of exploring North Country mountains and forests, each library will also host complementary programs throughout the summer and early fall. Events include: a map and compass navigation class, an outdoor safety class with Wayne Saunders, mountainscape painting class, edible wild plants class with Doug Gralenski and family hikes.
Contact your local library for more information about these events — many will be weather dependent. COVID-19 and other safety protocols will be followed during all gatherings.
Completing our Community Read, all are invited to meet the Gagne in a Zoom event on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. To attend this Zoom event, preregister at wmcc.edu/fortier-library. Participants must have an email address and have access to a computer or phone with video and/or microphone capability.
All events are free, but space and supplies are limited; preference will be given to Great North Woods library members.
To register for these programs, or if you have questions, contact one of the Great North Woods Libraries that are partnering in the series: Berlin Public Library, (603) 752-5210, Gorham Public Library; (603) 466-2525, Randolph Public Library, (603) 466-5408; WMCC Fortier Library, (603) 342-3087.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.