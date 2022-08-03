Remember Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself?” Can you name hits by The Eurythmics, Van Halen, The Police and Tears for Fears? If you can, you remember the 1980s.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts is bringing back the decade of music and dance on Saturday, Aug. 20, starting at 8 p.m., at the Center in Columbia. A similar dance was held in January 2020 and it was so well received the organization decided to return to that fun night as a fundraiser event.
“We’ll have concessions selling our usual assortment of soft drinks, water and snacks, and one room will be dedicated to a place for sitting and relaxing between dance tunes,” said Charlie Jordan, president of the GNWCA. “The dancers will be inside the larger theater room, with doors and windows open, keeping them cool as the night heats up.” Everyone is encouraged to dress in their 1980s finery and come in to the open-air summer night of dance and music.
“We’re excited to host this fun night of music from the era of MTV and Big Hair,” said Jordan. “We’ll be decorated throughout the building with music posters and lighting, and dancers will have plenty of room to dance the night away as we spin the discs.”
The GNWCA reports will also be doing a ’60s dance night in September as another fundraiser. The Beatles, Rolling Stones, the Doors and Monkees will be among the tunes on tap that night.
Admission to the ’80s Dance Night is $10 per person, and proceeds will go to the GNWCA, which is a multi-arts center on the former Shrine of Our Lady of Grace property in Columbia. For more information about this and other GNWCA shows, or to purchase tickets online, go to gnwca.org or call (603) 246-8998.
