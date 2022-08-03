Great North Woods Arts Center to Host 1980's

Tunes of the 1980s. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Remember Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself?” Can you name hits by The Eurythmics, Van Halen, The Police and Tears for Fears? If you can, you remember the 1980s.

The Great North Woods Center for the Arts is bringing back the decade of music and dance on Saturday, Aug. 20, starting at 8 p.m., at the Center in Columbia. A similar dance was held in January 2020 and it was so well received the organization decided to return to that fun night as a fundraiser event.

