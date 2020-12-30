New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation invites the public to kick off the new year and New Year’s Day with a hike. Five state parks across New Hampshire will host free hikes to provide the opportunity for individuals and families to welcome in 2020 in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature.
Registration and check in for First Day Hikes, at all locations, will run from noon to 2 p.m. Hikes commence at noon and continue to 4 p.m. Online registration at nhstateparks.org/news-events/first-day-hike is recommended.
New Hampshire parks will serve a hot beverage and a healthy snack to returning hikers.
Participants of First Day Hikes can explore historic sites, state parks and even enjoy pet-friendly (see list of hike locations for those which permit pets) hikes with their four-footed friends either on their own or discover and experience nature with a guided hike lead by park staff and partner volunteers.
This is the 10th year New Hampshire has participated in the First Day Hikes program. The program is part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors.
“First Day hikes are a great opportunity to embrace winter and experience the beauty of NH State Parks,” said Eric Feldbaum, N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation community recreation specialist. “We are excited to offer First Day Hikes for the tenth season. We invite you to become part of this great tradition.”
Here are a few helpful tips to make your day enjoyable:
• Remember to check the weather prior to the event.
• All hikes will take place as scheduled, rain, snow or sunshine.
• Dress in layers appropriate for the winter weather and wear appropriate footwear. For more information regarding recommended clothing and gear, go to hikesafe.com.
• Traction devices for wear on footwear are highly recommended as trails may be icy.
• Be sure to pack water and a snack for during the hike. The park will provide a warm drink and healthy snack at the completion of the hike.
The following is the 2020 New Hampshire’s First Day Hike schedule:
• Milan Hill State Park at 72 Fire Tower Road in Milan. The well-groomed, 16-kilometer XC (cross-country) ski-trail network, maintained by the Nansen Ski Club in and around Milan Hill State Park will open for cross-country skiers and those wanting to snowshoe. The event will leave from the newly constructed warming hut near the park entrance. Pets are permitted.
• Monadnock State Park at 116 Poole Road in Jaffrey. Join park staff and the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests land stewards for a 3-mile hike along the Parker Trail to the Little Mountain Viewpoint. The hike starts with a glimpse of Poole Reservoir and continues on, following rolling hills and old stonewalls as you round the base of Mount Monadnock toward the Old Toll Road. Pets are not permitted.
• Odiorne Point State Park at 570 Ocean Boulevard in Rye. Join park staff and the Seacoast Science Center for a self-guided natural history hike through the varied habitats of Odiorne Point State Park. Pets are not permitted.
• Flume Gorge at Franconia Notch State Park at 852 Daniel Webster Highway in Lincoln. Join park staff for a self-guided hike through the winter woods of Franconia Notch State Park’s Flume Gorge. This is an opportunity to experience winter hiking in the White Mountains and the Flume Gorge. Pets are permitted
• Bear Brook State Park at 12 Podunk Road in Allenstown. Join park staff on a moderate 2.5-mile hike through the northern side of Bear Brook State Park on Big Bear Trail and return to the parking via Salt Lick Trail. Pets are permitted.
To register for the First Day Hikes and to find more information, go to nhstateparks.org. For questions, contact Eric Feldbaum, nhfdh@dncr.nh.gov or (603) 271-3556.
