GORHAM — Working artist Deidre Blair has opened The Three Sisters Art Gallery & Studio in the White Mountains. The gallery will highlight local artists, have gallery openings every other month, and offer classes and events. The grand opening is Friday, July 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The 3 Sisters Gallery is nestled on Exchange Street in Gorham between the Medallion Opera House and around the corner from Dermody Road Coffeehouse and Gallery and Libby's Bistro on Main Street. Blair is incredibly excited to share storefront with deSigns and Framing, a new sign and frame shop owned by Dee Handy,
Deidre Blair moved to Northern New Hampshire seven years ago, from Portland Oregon. She holds a BA in Studio Art from Portland State University, Portland, Oregon. Her work is primarily in oils, and her shortlist of influences includes the natural world, folk art, iconography, and many other working artists. Blair has set up her studio in the back of the Gallery, creating a working artist's space that allows visitors to see her process and have an insider's view of one artist's life.
The Three Sisters Gallery pays homage to the welcoming and supportive community Blair has found in New Hampshire's North Country. She named the Gallery in a nod to Three Sisters Garden, a gardening practice of planting three sister crops (corn, beans, and squash) side by side. Sown together, these crops provide support, nutrients, and a perfect environment for growth. As each of these crops sustains the other; the arts, the artist, and the community are Three Sisters as well, each contributing to and nourishing the other.
As in any working artist studio gallery, the real magic is not about the space but the people, the stories, and the art it contains. Community art spaces celebrate the voice of a place and the hard work and creative diligence that each artist gives to their practice.
"I feel incredibly fortunate to not only have a place to create and share my work but to share the work of artists whose work I admire and who I count as friends is truly a dream come true," said Blair.
For information, connect online at the3sistersgallery.com or on social media.
