BERLIN — Berlin Track and Field coach Bob Lord said that this years team is one of the smallest groups he has ever had but noted that he has a number of strong athletes he expects to perform well this season.
“We’ve got some talent this year,” Lord said. “We have some tough kids who could go to the state meet.”
Lord then referenced some of the athletes who will contribute this year. Lord said Brayden Landry will compete in both the 1,600 meters and the 3,200 meters. Hayden Munce, Richard Hernandez and Nicholas Woodward will all compete in the discus for the boys, while Davenport Duquette will compete in both the discus and shot put events. Andrew Cole will be competing in the javelin.
Runner David Young will compete in the 4x400 meter relay as well as the mile, Lord said, while Aric Huter is expected to compete in spring races and the 4x400. Another sprinter and 4x400 relay man will be Malachi Pliociennik, Lord added. Lord added that Cole Rudiger, Brennan Boewe and Max Bowman will be competing in long distance running events, specifically the 1600 meter and 3,200 meter events.
For the girls, Rebecca Host will compete in the discus. Lord said hurdler Gwen Pelchat will be one of his athletes who will compete for a spot at the meet of champions in both the low and high hurdles.
Ashley Baldridge will compete in the javelin, while Cora Treiss is expected to compete in the 300 meter hurdles and in the 1,600 meter event, Lord said. Maya Wedge will compete in the 400 meters and javelin while Madasyn Langseigne-Jeffrey and Lauren Strahan will see competition in the discus. Audrianna Lefebvre will compete in the 1,600 meter event.
The team was expecting its first meet to be at home April 19, but that event was cancelled, meaning the team’s first competition came at Belmont High School’s meet on Saturday. Several of the athletes performed well in their first competition.
In the 100 meter girls hurdles Pelchat took first place with a time of 18.35. Pelchat also won the 300 meter hurdles event with a time of 54.02. Lefebvre finished third in the 1,600 meter girls event with a time of 6:22.23, while Treiss finished sixth with a time of 7:07.63. Treiss also finished fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 58.83. Lefebvre also had a strong showing in the 800 meters, finishing fourth with a time of 2:57.00.
In the 1,600 meter boys event, Landry took home third with a time of 5:05.22, while Boewe finished ninth in a time of 5:54.56 and Bowman finished 11th in a time of 6:11.36. In the 800 meters, Boewe finished eighth with a time of 2:42.48, while Bowman finished 10th, with a time of 2:52.29.
In 400 meter boys, Young took first place with a time of 58.52. Young also placed fifth in the 200 meter event with a time of 25.91.
In the 3,200 meter boys event, Landry took home first place with a time of 10:58.22, which was a minute and 16 seconds better than the second place finisher.
Berlin’s girls 4x400 relay team finished third with a time of 5:06.47.
Strahan finished fifth in the girls shot put event with a throw of 20’4.5”. Munce finished second in the boys shot with a throw of 34’11”.
Host took home first place in girls discus with a throw of 79’11” while Munce finished second in the boys discuss with a throw of 109’3”.
Strahan took home first place in girls javelin with a throw of 75’0” while Cole took home fifth in boys javelin with a throw of 70’5”.
