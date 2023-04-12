By JON DECKER, The Laconia Daily Sun
WOLFEBORO — Police Chief Dean Rondeau has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. Town leaders have not disclosed the reason for the investigation.
“The only thing I will say — I won’t use the word ‘investigation’ — the chief was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal inquiry,” said Steve Wood, chair of the Wolfeboro Police Commission. Wood added that the leave was effective as of Monday.
“Basically, all I can tell you is what you have already been made aware of,” Town Manager James Pineo said. “He is on paid administrative leave pending an internal inquiry.”
Pineo said he was “not at liberty to disclose” which agency was conducting the inquiry.
Michael S. Garrity, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, sent the following statement by email in response to whether that office was taking point on the investigation: “While we are aware of the Chief’s departure, we can neither confirm nor deny any potential NH DOJ Public Integrity Unit matter responsive to your request, as to answer otherwise could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” citing RSA 91-A and a 2016 case against State Police.
Selectmen’s chair Brad Harriman also declined to comment on any details about the investigation that led to the chief being placed on leave.
“Any future things, we’ll be deferring to the police commission as information becomes available,” Harriman said.
No one was able to provide a timeline for when an investigation would be complete.
This investigation comes at a tumultuous time for law enforcement leadership in central New Hampshire.
Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein received a vote of no confidence from his local police union in February. Union members cited incidents of personal retaliation and the inability to properly bring grievances to leadership. The vote of no confidence also named City Manager Judy Milner.
Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee stepped down from his position last year after an investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Office.
John Murray, former manager of West Alton Marina who was recently sentenced for sex trafficking and child pornography, allegedly told one of his victims that he had a sexual relationship with Bean Burpee, according to an affidavit in the case. Neither the Attorney General’s Office nor Gilford Town Administrator Scott Dunn have disclosed the reason for the internal investigation that led to Bean Burpee’s departure from his position
