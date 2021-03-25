Spring in New England, a little snow, a little rain, a lot of mud then eventually the sun comes out and New England is in bloom. Everywhere you look there are flowers popping up and buds on the trees. If you are one of the millions of people with seasonal allergies spring in New England also mean sneezing, congestion, itchy watery eyes, a runny nose and other bothersome symptoms.
Seasonal allergies, also known as allergic rhinitis or hay fever, can make spring miserable. Symptoms are caused by exposure to allergy triggers, such as pollen in the air. To help reduce exposure to allergens that trigger symptoms there are a few things that you can do:
Keep outdoor pollen out
• If possible, stay inside on dry, windy days. The best times to be outside are after a heavy rain which helps clear pollen from the air.
• Lawnmowing and other yardwork can stir up allergens, delegate this work. If you do the yard work wear a pollen mask. (I know, I know, lately all we’ve done is wear masks!)
• Remove clothes and shower right away if you have been outside for a long period of time, the shower will remove the pollen from your hair and skin.
• Do not hang your laundry on the clothesline outside, pollen can stick to clothes, sheets and towels.
• Check local sources of information such as the TV, radio, internet or local newspaper for pollen forecasts and pollen levels.
• Make sure your windows are closed at night when the pollen counts are high.
• Avoid early-morning outdoor activity; this is when pollen counts at the highest.
Keep indoor air clean
While none of the indoor recommendations will guarantee you have no symptoms, they will help reduce the allergens in your home.
• Use the air conditioning in your house (if you have it) and in your car.
• Keep indoor air dry with the dehumidifier.
• Use an air purifier with HEPA filter in your bedroom.
• Clean floors often with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter.
Besides taking steps to reduce allergen exposure there are many types of over-the-counter remedies available, from sinus rinses to allergy medications, that will help relieve allergy symptoms.
When taking medications make sure to read the packing information. Always use caution if you take medications on a daily basis and check with your health-care provider if you have any questions about medication interactions.
Remember, your health-care provider is there for you. If your symptoms worsening or you have questions about non-prescription treatments contact your health-care provider.
Being stuck indoors for most the past year has been stressful and everyone would like to get outside and enjoy some nicer weather. Take precautions and stay safe/
Valerie J Lozier PsyD., FNP-BC, is a family nurse practitioner at Cranmore Health Partners.
