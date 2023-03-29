In dealing with chronic disease we know that changing your lifestyle can have a huge impact. Improving your diet, exercising regularly, decreasing toxins, getting good sleep and keeping stress in check are all important to our health. Yet making lifestyle changes and consistently keeping up with them seems to be difficult.
Did you know, more than 23 million Americans are dealing with autoimmune conditions in which their immune system is attacking their own body? Millions of Americans are dealing with heart disease and chronic pain. The list goes on and on. Why do we struggle to make the changes necessary to feel better?
The fact is that we are complex beings. Our braind and our bodies and our souls have to get ready for change. It’s a journey that can take quite a while.
Did you know that there are six stages of change?
The first stage is called precontemplation. At this stage, you may be completely unaware that there’s a problem or you may be in denial. You don’t really have any interest in making a change. We all do this to some extent. At this stage, you simply don’t realize there’s a problem that needs to change.
The next stage of change is contemplation. During this stage, you’re starting to be aware and may be contemplating action. You’re noticing that there are things you’re doing that may be connected to why you’re not feeling your best but you’re not yet ready to make any definitive changes.
The third stage is preparation. Now, you’re actually making a public statement that you’re going to change things. Maybe you tell a close friend, family member or your spouse, “You know, I’m going to make this change.”
Metaphorically speaking, you’re dipping your toe in the water and getting ready to take a swim.
When you finally take action, you’ve hit the fourth stage. Maybe you change one small thing or two. The bottom line is whatever change you’ve decided to embrace, you’ve actually put both your feet in the water. You’re moving forward on your journey and making things happen.
Stage five is maintenance. If you’re trying to improve your sleep, for example, your actions may include turning off electronics and winding down with gentle stretching in the evening. You might even make it a point to go to bed earlier. That’s great, but if you only take this action once, it’s probably not going to stick and you will not see any lasting effects. The maintenance stage is where you repeat the desired action consistently until it becomes a habit.
The challenge with maintaining action is we’re all human … life happens. Circumstances change, motivation wavers and 95 percent of us will fail in the maintenance stage at one time or another.
We all fall off the wagon from time to time. It’s normal.
Say you decided to cut down on sugar and you’ve been avoiding it quite successfully for a while. Then the holidays roll around and you overindulge and feel lousy the next few days. What next?
Do you pick yourself right back up and get back into the maintenance stage? Or do you have to go back into preparation and work your way to action and maintenance again?
Whatever backsteps you might take, don’t let it defeat you. We’re all human. Missteps, mistakes and failures are a normal part of the process. Learn from them and keep moving forward.
Eventually, you end up in Stage 6, which is the determination phase, at which point, the change has become part of what you do. You’ve changed your lifestyle and you can look in the mirror, and say, wow! Look at what I’ve accomplished! That is when you truly have transformation. You’ve transformed your habits and you’re life, and likely you’ve transformed your health for the better. That’s what it’s all about. That’s the ultimate goal.
The point is that it takes time. It’s a process. Changing your lifestyle is not always easy. It is a journey with many stages but you CAN take control of your health and transform your life. What changes will you make in your life for your health?
Patricia (Trish) Murray, D.O. is a highly accomplished physician who has been certified in four different medical specialties including internal medicine, osteopathic manipulative medicine, energy medicine and functional medicine. All of this has made her an expert at meeting the health needs of the 21st century. At Discover Health Functional Medicine Center, Dr. Trish identifies the root cause of dysfunction and provides you with tools to allow your body’s own innate wisdom to heal.
