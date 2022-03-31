For the first time in human history, people aged 65 and older outnumber those under age 19.
With New Hampshire and Maine being amongst the top 10 oldest states in the nation (Maine being number 1), our over 65 population already outnumbers those 19 and under.
This is going to be the case nationwide by 2030.
“This unique demographic phenomenon is unprecedented,” says the U.S. Census Bureau in its report titled, “An Aging World” in 2015, and it is creating a very real need.
When the elderly population outnumbers those of working age, which again, has never happened before in history, the numbers just don’t work in regard to providing care for our aging population.
In past generations, it was common for young adults to remain in the same geographic area as their parents even as they started their own families. This made it possible for adult children to assist with caring for their aging parents.
Unfortunately, today, not every elderly person who needs assistance has a family member who is able or willing to provide care. Without assistance, many seniors are in desperate or unsafe situations.
I would like to put forth the idea that caring for the elderly around us should be a community-wide effort for the foreseeable future and each of us bears the responsibility to help.
Every agency that provides care to the elderly is short-staffed. Every single day, the phones in our offices ring with seniors who need assistance, and we do not have the staff to send to help them.
I am asking the community to get involved.
I am also imploring the community to spread the word regarding this need. If you are the leader of any group (women’s group, civic group, enthusiast group, etc.), or involved in a church, chamber of commerce, or other types of gathering places and have the means to share this need, please do so.
What is your availability to help?
I am asking anyone who can give of some time to assist a senior to reach out to a home-care agency and talk with them.
You do not need to have previous experience to help a senior. Most home-care agencies will train you and you do not have to work full time. Some, like Abundant Blessings Homecare, will even train staff who are just looking to supplement their income by working one shift per week.
As we face unprecedented inflation and rising costs, this is also a great opportunity to supplement your income while at the same time helping with a very real need. It’s a win-win for you as well as the seniors you’ll be helping.
Beautiful relationships are formed as home-care staff assist their clients with activities of daily living such as meal prep, laundry, dressing, bathing, shopping and errands.
Assisting clients with activities such as craft projects or connecting with their grandchildren online can be incredibly rewarding and prevent isolation.
Providing care to seniors in their own homes enables them to maintain independence and to remain where they are most comfortable.
I am asking for my extended neighbors in New Hampshire to embody the Golden Rule. Soon, we will be facing this crisis for ourselves.
You are welcome to call us directly about how you can help a senior but from my conversations with other home-care agencies, we are all struggling to find staff. Please just get involved and call the nearest agency — the seniors in your area need you.
Shelley Jarl is the administrator and owner of Abundant Blessings Homecare, providing care to seniors throughout the Lakes Region, Mount Washington Valley and York County in Maine. She has many years of experience in home care and business administration. For more information regarding services or employment contact (603) 473-2510 or homecarenhme.com
