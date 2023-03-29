When it comes to senior care, being prepared in the case of an emergency is vital. During an emergency knowing who to contact and having immediate access to pertinent medical info can save the life of your loved one.
Emergency checklist
• Keep a binder readily available with all relevant information regarding insurance contacts, physicians and emergency contacts, etc.
• Keep a list of important contacts in your emergency binder.
• Have medical information on hand – time is of the essence in an emergency. Being able to hand emergency personnel the information they need saves precious time. Abundant Blessings Homecare has an “Emergency Medical Information” resource available free to anyone who wants it.
We interviewed numerous fire departments regarding what information they would like to have handed to them in an emergency situation. This resource was put together based on their responses. Once you fill out the form, it then slides into a clear sleeve that adheres with magnets to the front of your refrigerator. In an emergency, you simply take the form out and hand it to the emergency personnel and they do not have to waste precious time asking all those questions. Please call our office at (603) 473-2510, if you would like us to mail one to you free of charge.
• If you or your loved one takes medication, make a list of the medications and their dosages. Don't wait until the last minute to refill prescriptions. Our “Emergency Medical Information” form, which is mentioned above, includes a place for current medications.
• If your loved one receives assistance from a home-care agency, contact the agency and find out how they respond to emergencies. Discuss your emergency backup plan with your family, loved ones and your home-care agency.
• Put together a plan of emergency communication — Disasters are never predictable, and there’s a possibility you may not be able to get to your loved one to physically check on their well-being. Plan ahead to have a way of contacting them in case of a major catastrophe. Home-care agencies can assist with planning. If necessary, don’t hesitate to contact a local fire department to conduct a wellness check.
• Make emergency supplies easily locatable. Everyone involved in the care of your loved one should know where emergency supplies are located.
• For those who have dementia or Alzheimer’s: Even those who have severe cases of dementia or Alzheimer’s understand when something is wrong. Explain the situation calmly and very simply to your loved one.
• Wheelchairs: If your loved one uses a wheelchair, have a plan for how to evacuate the home in case of an emergency.
• Meals: If your loved one relies on home-delivered meals such as Meals on Wheels, always stock nonperishable food at home in case meal deliveries are not possible during an emergency.
• Hearing aids: Those who have a hearing disability should keep an extra pair of easily accessible batteries at home.
• Reliable medical equipment: In an emergency, reliable medical equipment such as oxygen tanks and walkers are of the utmost importance. You cannot rely upon an emergency shelter to have the exact medical equipment you need. Think these details through in advance and have a plan in place and communicate any plan to all caregivers involved.
• Invest in a fall detection device. One major concern for seniors is falling when no one is around. When seniors cannot help themselves up, they could potentially be on the floor for hours or in worst-case scenarios, days. Fall alert systems are essential if a senior is at risk of falling. Alternatively, you can have a home-care agency check in on your loved one on a daily basis.
Remember, time is of the essence whenever you face an emergency. We have free resources available to help you “be prepared.” Please call our office at (603) 473-2510, and we will send you the “Emergency Medical Information Form,” which includes the magnetic sleeve, so you can complete the form and post it on your refrigerator. You will be ready if the unthinkable happens.
Shelley Jarl is the owner of Abundant Blessings Homecare, with locations in Ossipee and Doer offering personal care, living assistance and in-home care in New Hampshire and Maine. For more information, go to abundantblessingshomecare.com or call (603) 473-2510.
