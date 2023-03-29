Hypnobreathwork is blowing minds with its effectiveness in profoundly improving people's mental well-being.
One of the most common statements I hear spoken with tears of joy at the end of sessions is, "Wow, what just happened? I feel like a completely new person." Impressive, right?
In this article, I will provide you with an explanation of Hypnobreathwork, what a typical session looks like and a light practice you can try out for yourself.
HypnoBreathwork is a revolutionary new form of breathwork combined with hypnosis that has been gaining popularity in recent years. Unlike traditional meditation and yoga, HypnoBreathwork stimulates different parts of the brain to help individuals reach deeper levels of relaxation and self-awareness. This technique uses specific breathing patterns and visualizations to help people gain insight into their subconscious minds, allowing them to access hidden thoughts and emotions that may be blocking them from achieving their goals. Let's break it all down, shall we?
What is breathwork?
Breathwork is a type of therapy that uses conscious, connected breathing techniques to access altered states of consciousness and release suppressed emotions and stagnant energy from the mind and body. It was developed in the 1960s by Stanislav Grof, a Czech psychiatrist and pioneer in transpersonal psychology. Breathwork sessions usually involve lying on a mat or in a comfortable chair and using a specific breathing pattern to move energy throughout the body, releasing tension and creating a sense of deep relaxation.
What is hypnosis?
Hypnosis is a powerful technique that accesses our subconscious and uncovers motivations, habits, behaviors, attitudes, emotions and self-talk. It is a powerful tool to replace outdated beliefs, flawed perceptions and negative thought patterns.
Hypnosis has been used for centuries to help people overcome their fears and anxieties. Recently, it has become increasingly popular as a tool for personal development and self-improvement.
When both practices are combined the experience is profound and the transformation highly effective.
What does a session look like?
A typical session is about 45 minutes long. Unlike meditation or yoga, HypnoBreathworks is a very active practice.
Music plays a significant role in helping induce particular states, and the first 15 minutes are spent working with the breath so the breath can work its magic. Then we move into a clearing or unblocking of stuck emotions and negative thought patterns, so participants no longer have to carry this around with them. Then the session shifts to reprogramming the subconscious mind to a belief of a desired outcome. Near the end of the session, while people are receptive, they are asked what their next action step is to create the life or outcome they want. Finishing with a deeply relaxing and nursing meditation. The experience is different nearly every time and for every person, but the impact and deep sense of profound transformation and inner peace are unavoidable.
Still with me? Good, because I have a little exercise for you to take away from the article. It may not be an entire mind-blowing session, but I would like to give you a taste of peace as a takeaway.
Try this:
Close your eyes, take a full breath in through your nose and exhale out your mouth. Do this a few more times; full strong inhales, and sigh it out. Go for a few rounds of breath or a few minutes.
As you take your inhale, breathe in a positive thought such as, I love myself, I am healthy, I am at peace.
And on your exhale, release any stress or tension that comes up.
Now notice how you feel after that small combination of breath and thought. Changing your state of mind can be that simple sometimes.
Working with an experienced HypnoBreathwork facilitator — whether as part of an ongoing self-care regimen or even for the occasional mental reboot can positively affect your well-being in ways you never thought possible.
Contact:
If you are interested in this work and have any further questions, you are welcome to attend one of my HypnoBreathwork sessions or reach out for a private virtual appointment. I truly love hearing from everyone.
Megan Mackenzie is a certified HypnoBreathwork facilitator. She currently provides weekly Wednesday classes at 9:30 a.m. and monthly workshops every third Wednesday at 6 p.m. at HeartSapce in Fryeburg, Maine, as well as personalized virtual sessions. Call or text Megan at (603) 986-5733 or email megan@meganlmackenzie.com.
