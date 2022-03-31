Having worked as a registered dietitian for more than 25 years in both hospitals and now my own practice, I have seen both types of approaches dealing with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and of course prediabetes and diabetes type 2. I have seen clients that choose to use only preventative medications for their health path such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar meds. I have also seen clients that get to the root of the problem by making lifestyle and diet changes first or in addition to any medications prescribed. It has been my observation that the latter fare better long term.
Half of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease and the number is growing. Chronic diseases include cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, arthritis and obesity. These can all lead to hospitalization, long-term disability and reduced quality of life.
You need to get to the root of the problem by losing weight and making healthier choices regarding diet and lifestyle.
Most preventative medications do not get to the root of the problem, but you can.
I have found the better path with the best results uses diet and lifestyle changes in addition to any medication a client may be prescribed. I have seen many who do make healthier food choices such as cutting down on processed bready carbs, eating more real food like lean meat, eating a variety of colors of fresh fruits and vegetables, losing some weight, and moving more.
Quite often when my clients join movement groups, I have seen them progress and do things that they thought they could never do from having more balance to increased strength and yes losing weight.
Remember, research shows that if you do not move, your body loses bone and muscle mass, and you typically have a higher level of body fat. You want to aim for a higher fat-free mass for optimal health. It is more a matter of if you do not use it, you lose it than of age. I have many an older boot camp member who can outdo much younger participants.
As a licensed registered dietitian, I am always going to promote diet and lifestyle changes first, or in addition to, any medication prescribed.
• Regular exercise can help you manage symptoms and improve your health. Aerobic exercise can help improve your heart health and endurance and aid in weight loss. High-intensity interval training is safe and effective for most people and can take less time. In high-intensity interval training, you alternate exercising at high levels of intensity and exercising at a less intense level for short periods of time based on your individual needs. The program can be geared to your fitness level. Strength training can improve muscle strength and endurance. Always check with a health care provider first to know your limitations before starting any exercise program.
• Eat healthier. Cutting down on salt alone can help lower your blood pressure. Eat more “real foods” like lean meat (especially fish), fresh fruits and vegetables, raw nuts and olive oil, and reduce the intake of processed foods, especially processed bready carbs. The color of food is the color of health, and you should get a variety of colors of fruits and vegetables in your weekly diet.
• Find a licensed health-care provider that can help detangle the web of your illness and individualize your treatment plan with diet, lifestyle changes, supplements and medications as needed.
You can prevent many of the chronic diseases through healthier choices and learn to better manage the illnesses you have. Find a licensed health care provider (who accepts insurance) that treats the patient as a whole and not just the illness, will educate you on your options, individualize your treatment plan, and work with you to help you reach your optimal health.
Marie L. Veselsky is a licensed registered dietitian and is board-certified in advanced diabetes management. She is the owner and coordinator of NH Integrated Health Care at 45 Washington Street in Conway. For more information, go to nhintegratedhealthcare.com or call (603) 662-0234.
