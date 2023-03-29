Lynn Coyle

Lynn Coyle, MM, MMT, MT-BC is the director of the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Center Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Most people have at least one song that they can really relate to — one that triggers an emotional response. For me, one song is “Silent Night.”

A good friend of mine used to sing silent night all year long. It was his favorite song and had a strong connection for him. A few years ago, when he passed, I sang that song at his funeral, even though it was summertime. It was the perfect way to honor and remember him. To this day, I always think of him when I hear “Silent Night.”

