Most people have at least one song that they can really relate to — one that triggers an emotional response. For me, one song is “Silent Night.”
A good friend of mine used to sing silent night all year long. It was his favorite song and had a strong connection for him. A few years ago, when he passed, I sang that song at his funeral, even though it was summertime. It was the perfect way to honor and remember him. To this day, I always think of him when I hear “Silent Night.”
The definition of music therapy is “the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy program.” My definition of music therapy is “using music to help people.”
Anyone can benefit from music therapy regardless of strengths and needs.
Music therapy can be used to promote wellness, manage stress, alleviate pain, express one’s feelings, enhance memory, improve communication and promote physical rehabilitation, just to name a few. Every day, music therapists work with children and adults, helping them work toward and reach their goals.
The best part about music therapy is that the person is so involved in the music that they often do not realize how much work they have done, how much progress they have made. Just think about how you learned your ABCs. Through song. That is a good example of how beneficial music can be and how music therapy can work.
This is due, in part, to the way the music is processed in the brain. Music activates almost all regions and networks of the brain, including those areas and networks involved in well-being, learning, cognitive function, happiness and quality of life. Music promotes brain plasticity, the ability of the networks in the brain to change, grow, reorganize and heal the different connections between brain cells.
Social activity is the only other time when the brain may be equally engaged.
You may remember in 2011 when Congresswoman Gabby Gifford was shot. She worked with a music therapist to sing songs, which helped her brain learn to find words that she could not retrieve without music until her brain learned to reclaim those words. Music therapy also helped her recover cognition and movement. She continues to work to play an instrument, learn to read music and sing — all of this to helps her brain heal and get stronger.
Even without a credentialed music therapist, everyone can still reap some of the benefits of music. You can learn an instrument at any age — consider taking lessons. When you are feeling down, turn on music that makes you smile. It is much easier to exercise with music than without; music helps motivate you and keeps your workout at a steady pace. Turn on your favorite music and dance by yourself or with someone else. Even putting music on in the background will still activate parts of your brain.
That is the power of music.
Lynn Coyle, MM, MMT, MT-BC is the director of the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Center Conway. She is a board-certified music therapist and has over 25 years of clinical experience. She was an adjunct professor in music therapy at Montclair State University in New Jersey for over 15 years.
