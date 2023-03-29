March is colon cancer awareness month and here at North Country Gastroenterology we take pride in our outstanding colon cancer screening efforts.
One way to know if your gastroenterologist is performing at the standard of care is to ask them what their ADR or adenoma detection rate is.
According to the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy the minimum ADR should be 25 percent, last year at North Country Gastroenterology the ADR was 57 percent. The ADR for the last 10 years at NCG is 48 percent.
The higher the ADR the more effective the colonoscopy is in preventing colon cancer.
Another standard set forth by the ASGE is a standard for how quickly the endoscopist withdrawals or pulls out the scope. When having a colonoscopy the endoscopist inserts the colonoscope to the cecum, which is the place where your small intestine meets your large intestine and then slowly withdraws the scope looking at the colon for polyps.
The standard withdrawal time is six minutes. At NCG our average withdrawal time is 10 minutes. Longer times have been shown to increase polyp detection.
When looking for polyps it is important to examine the ascending colon (the right side) and the cecum twice as this is where the most flat polyps are found. Flat or sessile polyps can be hard to see as they appear exactly as they are described — flat.
The gastrointestinal community is finding more and more of these flat polyps in younger and younger patients. These flat polyps are why it is important to examine this area twice as they can be easily missed due to the way that they look.
You may not be aware but the American Cancer Society has changed the recommended age for initial screening colonoscopy’s to age 45 from age 50.
What does this mean for you? This means your screening colonoscopy should start at age 45 if you have no family history of colon cancer and no personal history of colon polyps.
How do you get started? Call our office at (603) 444-0272 Ext. 10 so that we can go over the various options with you.
Most of the time, our patients go through our open access process, where we receive a referral from your primary care provider, we then mail you information such as health history questionnaires, colonoscopy consent and colonoscopy prep for you to complete and mail back to our office.
Once our endoscopy team has received your packet they will be in contact with you to schedule your date for your procedure.
You may have also seen the commercials for Cologuard and have thought that maybe an easier route to go. Our office feels otherwise for a variety of professional reasons.
Our first reason is that out of the 30+ Cologuard positive tests that have been referred to our office we have found zero patients with cancer.
In fact we only had a few with having advanced pre-cancerous polyps. According to Cologuard’s website only 92 percent of colon cancers are found leaving 8 percent missed.
Cologuard is only detecting 42 percent of precancerous polyps, also according to the website. If your Cologuard test is positive, you will still need a colonoscopy. Some insurance companies will still consider your colonoscopy a screening procedure where others see it as diagnostic.
Screening procedures are generally covered by your insurance where diagnostic procedures most of the time go towards your deductible. We encourage everyone starting at age 45 to start with screening for colon cancer.
Howard S. Mitz, D.O., a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists, is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and has been in practice since 1991. He has been at North Country Gastroenterology in Littleton since 1996. He can be reached at (603) 444-0272. For more information, go to ncgastronh.com.
