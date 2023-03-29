Howard S. Mitz, D.O.

Howard S. Mitz, D.O., a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists, is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and has been in practice since 1991. He has been at North Country Gastroenterology in Littleton since 1996. He can be reached at (603) 444-0272. For more information, go to ncgastronh.com.

March is colon cancer awareness month and here at North Country Gastroenterology we take pride in our outstanding colon cancer screening efforts.

One way to know if your gastroenterologist is performing at the standard of care is to ask them what their ADR or adenoma detection rate is.

