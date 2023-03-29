Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Deborah Cross, an advanced practice registered nurse, is the medical director at White Mountain Community Health. She says exercise can be used to treat depression. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Everyone knows exercise can help you feel better when you’re down. But surely that’s just a little boost, no match for true depression? Think again — research shows that exercise can treat mild or moderate depression just as well or better than medications.
White Mountain Community Health Center Medical Director and Family Nurse Practitioner Deborah Cross recently earned her psychiatric nurse practitioner degree so she can better treat her primary care patients’ behavioral health problems. While studying for her degree, she was struck by the robustness of recent research showing how powerful a tool exercise can be.
I recently caught up with Cross between patients to learn more.
Siena Kaplan-Thompson: So how does exercise help with depression?
Deborah Cross: There has been some research showing that aerobic exercise and resistance type exercise can improve depression symptoms even without medication. Yoga has been studied some, too, for helping improve anxiety.
There’s something in the brain called brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF — it’s a protective chemical. A lot of antidepressants work by increasing BDNF levels in the brain. It also seems to increase when people exercise. And exercise is known to decrease inflammatory markers. That’s another thing that happens with chronic depression, people’s inflammatory markers go up, and their cortisol levels go up. Exercise decreases all of that.
There’s also research into other mechanisms. It looks like exercise can actually make longer-term changes to your brain. Regular exercise can encourage nerve cell growth in the hippocampus, the region of the brain that helps regulate mood, which is often smaller in people with major depression.
Kaplan-Thompson: Can exercise completely replace medication then?
Cross: It just depends what level of depression you’re at. There are people with mild or moderate depression who can start with psychotherapy and exercise to improve their depression. When you’re moving into moderate to severe depression, you likely are going to need some medication to help.
But you’re never going to want to just use medication alone anyways; it goes hand in hand with psychotherapy and exercise. In the same way, if you’re using exercise to treat your depression and you’re not getting better, then you’re going to want to step up your treatment.
Kaplan-Thompson: What’s a good way for someone to get started?
Cross: It’s hard because exercising is the last thing you feel like doing when you’re depressed, so it’s difficult to get yourself motivated to do it. So that’s the challenge. Typically, I recommend people just start with the seven-minute workout apps you can find on your phone. They take you through a short HIIT (high intensity interval training). There’s a free one by Johnson & Johnson; there are probably others. Seven minutes doesn’t seem overwhelming. Also, similarly, for anxiety, just doing 30 seconds of jumping jacks can help prevent panic attacks. These are good interventions that can change the brain chemistry.
I got some additional exercise tips from another staff member, Julie Everett Hill, BSN RN, who is also a Crossfit-L2 coach and USA Weightlifting Level 1 Coach.
Hill: Sometimes, choosing the right workout plan can feel really overwhelming. That sense of overwhelm can become a barrier when a person is already struggling with depression or anxiety. I recommend that people start with small, manageable goals that they know they can be successful with. For some people, that may be a walk to the mailbox five days a week. For others, it may be joining a group fitness class or working with a coach or personal trainer.
Getting outdoors, changing your environment, or meeting up with other people can all help to make your exercise routine enjoyable. Regardless of your fitness level or ability, the key is to get moving and be consistent with it. Consistency works, especially when motivation is lacking.
If you’re looking for motivation to start exercising, save the date for White Mountain Community Health Center’s Whitaker Wander 5k. On Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m., runners and walkers will wend their way through the beautiful Whitaker Woods, a short walk from North Conway Village, with a 1-mile run for kids at 10 a.m.. The event will support the health center’s programs that make quality and compassionate health care accessible to all, fostering community-wide health.
Siena Kaplan-Thompson is the director of communications and development at White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.