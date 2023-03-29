WMCHC_PRINT_0167.jpg

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Deborah Cross, an advanced practice registered nurse, is the medical director at White Mountain Community Health. She says exercise can be used to treat depression. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Everyone knows exercise can help you feel better when you’re down. But surely that’s just a little boost, no match for true depression? Think again — research shows that exercise can treat mild or moderate depression just as well or better than medications.

White Mountain Community Health Center Medical Director and Family Nurse Practitioner Deborah Cross recently earned her psychiatric nurse practitioner degree so she can better treat her primary care patients’ behavioral health problems. While studying for her degree, she was struck by the robustness of recent research showing how powerful a tool exercise can be. 

