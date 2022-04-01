CONWAY — As Memorial Hospital transitions its vaccine operations to its primary care offices, hospital officials point out that this is a new phase in the two-year pandemic, not the end.
Or even the beginning of the end.
“There is a lot of wishing and hoping going on, and we are wishing and hoping right along,” says Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Dunn. “But we plan operations based on data and science and what we see suggests COVID-19 is still a threat. We are in a much better place than two months ago, but COVID is not done with us yet.”
The hospital recently transitioned its COVID-19 vaccination activities to the main campus to its primary care offices. Vaccines are still free to the public and administered Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling (603) 356-5472. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
First and second shots as well as boosters are available for individuals age 5 and older. Memorial will continue administering approved vaccines, currently those manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Those unsure about receiving a vaccine should contact their primary care provider.
“Even though the stand-alone clinic is closing, we remain available to all residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, and will continue to make the necessary changes to serve our community as vaccine guidance continues to evolve,” says Will Own, RN, Memorial’s manager of clinical education and emergency management. ”We are already making plans for vaccines for kids under 5 when it is approved by the FDA and CDC.”
Moving vaccinations to the hospital’s primary care comes as demand for vaccines is dropping and the hospital continues to shift its resources to areas of greatest need.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down, Dunn notes, which has been a concern throughout the pandemic, but daily new cases are still frequently more than 100 in New Hampshire and in the low thousands nationally. Even with relaxing masking restrictions and limits on public gatherings, Dunn suggests continued masking around unvaccinated people and in groups where vaccination status is unknown. More advice for staying safe in this new phase of the pandemic can be found on the CDC and New Hampshire Department of Health websites.
COVID-19 testing also remains an important tool to protect the community. PCR testing is still available at Memorial and at some health centers in the community. Samples collected through PCR testing are sent to a laboratory with results returned to the patient often within 72 hours, though that time can vary based on the provider or the laboratory.
Home testing is now widely available with kits distributed by request by the state of New Hampshire and the federal government. Local pharmacies and other retailers also sell at-home tests.
Dunn says most at-home tests authorized by the FDA are able to detect COVID-19 once symptoms are present. If the test detects the presence of COVID-19, an individual should call their primary care provider for advice but there is usually no need for a PCR test to confirm results.
Dunn cautions that at-home tests have difficulty detecting COVID-19 before symptoms are present, which can take up to two days from exposure. If an at-home test is negative, most test kits recommend a follow-up test after 24 hours.
Information about vaccines at COVID-19 testing at Memorial Hospital can be found on their website memorialhospitalnh.org.
