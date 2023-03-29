Dry eye disease is a common and often chronic problem in many adults. Dry eyes can occur when tear production and tear drainage are not in balance. People with dry eyes either do not produce enough tears or their tears are of a poor quality:
• Inadequate amount of tears. Tears are produced by several glands in and around the eyelids. Many factors can reduce tear production, causing symptoms of dry eye to develop.
• Poor quality of tears. Tears are made up of three layers: oil, water, and mucus. A smooth oil outer layer helps prevent evaporation of the middle water layer, while the inner mucin layer spreads the tears evenly over the surface of the eye (cornea). If the tears evaporate too quickly or do not spread evenly, dry eye symptoms can develop.
Tears are essential to eye health
With each blink of the eyelids, tears spread across the surface of the eye, providing lubrication, reducing the risk of eye infection, washing away foreign matter in the eye and keeping the surface of the eyes smooth and clear. When eyes are dry, they may cause a wide range of symptoms including: irritated, gritty, scratchy, stinging or burning sensations; redness; light sensitivity; watery or runny eyes; a feeling of something in their eyes; and blurred vision.
What are the causes of dry eye?
Dry eyes can develop for many reasons, including:
• Age. Dry eyes are part of the natural aging process. The majority of people over age 65 experience some symptoms of dry eyes.
• Gender. Women are more likely to develop dry eyes due to hormonal changes caused by pregnancy, the use of oral contraceptives and menopause.
• Environmental conditions. Exposure to smoke, wind and dry climates can increase tear evaporation resulting in dry eye symptoms. Failure to blink regularly, such as when staring at a computer screen for long periods of time, can also contribute to drying of the eyes.
• Medications. Certain medicines, including antihistamines, decongestants, blood pressure medications and antidepressants, can reduce tear production.
• Medical conditions. People with rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and thyroid problems are more likely to have symptoms of dry eyes. Inflammation of the eyelids or the surface of the eye can also cause dryness to develop.
• Vision correction. If you’ve had Lasik surgery or are a long-term contact lens wearer, you may experience decreased tear production leading to dry eye.
How is dry eye diagnosed?
Your eye doctor will conduct a detailed health history and examine your eyes, eyelids, blink dynamics and tears. Tear quality may be analyzed and special dyes may be used to evaluate tear effectiveness and ocular tissue irritation.
Treatment options
Dry eye is a chronic condition but there is a wide array of treatment options, ranging from simple over-the-counter methods to more advanced prescription-strength alternatives.
• Supplement tears. Using an over-the-counter, preservative-free artificial tear solution can add tear volume and improve lubrication.
• Retain tears. Tear ducts that drain tears away can be temporarily blocked with tiny gel or silicone plugs, or permanently closed through surgery.
• Increase tear production. Your eye doctor may prescribe an eye drop that helps to increase the number of tears produced.
• Improve tear quality. Dietary supplements of Omega-3 fatty acids containing DHA and EPA may help increase and improve tears naturally.
• Treat an underlying condition. Your eye doctor may identify an underlying condition that is producing the dry-eye symptoms. Treating inflammation of the eyelids or eye surfaces may include warm compresses, prescription eye drops or ointments, or eyelid cleaners.
Take steps to prevent dry eye
There are some things you can do to prevent dry eye symptoms, especially in winter months.
• Increase the humidity. A small humidifier in your home or at work can add moisture to the air.
• Remember to blink. Extended computer use can lead to dryness because we tend to blink less.
• Wear sunglasses. Sunglasses can protect your eyes from the drying effects of the sun and wind.
• Drink plenty of water. Keeping well hydrated throughout the day will help to keep your eyes moist.
• Add Omega-3 to your diet. Either through dietary supplements or food sources, adding omega-3 fatty acids to your diet can limit dry eye.
Dry eye can be uncomfortable, can interfere with your vision, and in advanced cases can lead to scarring and permanent damage. However, there are many solutions to both prevent and treat dry eye. If you have symptoms of dry eye or tearing, talk with your eye doctor about the options for treatment.
