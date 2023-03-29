Sleep can be elusive, and in the past few years, it has become more so. Certainly, pain contributes to an inability to sleep soundly, and anxiety and stress can exacerbate that. But why don’t we just lie down, close our eyes and drift off for the night?
Let’s look at that question. Simply put, the human body has regulatory systems in place to keep itself healthy.
One of those regulatory systems is the endocannabinoid system, or ECS, a complex network of receptors, enzymes and molecules that work together to maintain balance (homeostasis) in the body and mind. It manages functions like pain, mood, appetite, sex drive, temperature and, importantly, the immune system by producing and using its own chemical messengers, called “endocannabinoids.”
These endocannabinoids (“endo” means “internal”) bind to specific receptors in the body, primarily CB1 (found in the brain and nervous system) and CB2 (found in peripheral tissues) receptors. Activating these receptors produces various effects, such as reducing pain or inflammation, improving mood or stimulating appetite. When the endocannabinoids are no longer needed, the body produces enzymes that break them down.
But not everyone’s ECS functions well enough to sustain the homeostasis levels most beneficial to their health. The good news is, if your body cannot produce enough of its own cannabinoids to help balance the body and mind for sleep, there is help available.
External cannabinoids like those found in cannabis can interact with the same CB1 and CB2 receptors to produce similar effects to your own endocannabinoids. These external cannabinoids can be used to treat certain medical conditions to help regulate the ECS and bring the body back into balance.
Cannabis can help sleep by reducing anxiety and stress, common causes of sleep disturbances, as it has been shown to have anxiolytic and sedative effects. A low dose of cannabis (less than 5 mg) can help calm the mind, separate anxious thoughts, and promote relaxation.
Additionally, cannabis can affect sleep positively by reducing chronic pain and inflammation, which can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep, and by promoting deep sleep. When the ECS does not produce enough of its own cannabinoids to get us to sleep, the cannabinoids in cannabis can help the body’s ECS decrease pain, anxiety and inflammation, thereby alleviating discomfort and promoting restful sleep.
THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis, is known to have sedative effects and can help people fall asleep faster. THC can also help to increase the amount of deep sleep, which is the most restorative stage of the sleep cycle. CBD, on the other hand, does not have psychoactive effects and may not make you feel drowsy, but it has been shown to have calming effects that can help reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality.
It is worth noting that the effects of cannabis on sleep can vary depending on the individual and the type of cannabis product you choose.
For example, if you smoke or vape cannabis the onset will be very fast. This can be helpful if you have a hard time falling asleep. Edibles have a slow onset but greater duration. This can be helpful if you find that you can fall asleep but then wake up hours later. And you can also choose a tincture that is formulated with both THC and CBD.
You need to find the number of milligrams that work best (5 mg, 10 mg, 25 mg etc.) and the best delivery system for you (respiratory, digestive, or sublingual).
More is not necessarily better; starting at a low dose and increasing that dose slowly can improve your response to cannabis and help you to reach your goals.
Want to learn more? Canuvo Cannabis provides education on the science, the history, the culture, and the products of cannabis that work best in the spirit of conscious consumption. Join a free class to learn more by going to cannabisadulteducation.com.
Deborah O’Connor, B.A., University of Colorado, A.L.M. Harvard University, is senior budtender at Canuvo Cannabis located in Bridgton and Biddeford, Maine.
