bodywork

Getting bodywork done on a regular basis is listening to your body. It is a physical and emotional check-in and facilitates long-term healing. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Maybe its time to get some work done with a holistic, instinctive approach ... for your body. The term ‘bodywork’ encompasses massage therapy and other forms of herbal and energy therapy. From Reiki to polarity, Thai bodywork, Qigong and meditation, bodywork will use certain strokes and movements to target your problem areas or to achieve overall relaxation.

Bodywork helps with unhealthy stress and anxiety, improves sleep, boosts immunity, helps headaches, reduces depression and allows relaxation.

