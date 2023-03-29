Maybe its time to get some work done with a holistic, instinctive approach ... for your body. The term ‘bodywork’ encompasses massage therapy and other forms of herbal and energy therapy. From Reiki to polarity, Thai bodywork, Qigong and meditation, bodywork will use certain strokes and movements to target your problem areas or to achieve overall relaxation.
Bodywork helps with unhealthy stress and anxiety, improves sleep, boosts immunity, helps headaches, reduces depression and allows relaxation.
With bodywork we develop a relationship to the client, getting to know their mechanics and uncovering the root causes behind their physical ailments. Bodywork is a practice; it’s more than just getting a massage. Getting bodywork done on a regular basis is listening to your body. You are facilitating long-term healing, sensing where your energy is needed; maybe focusing on the flow of energy through different meridians in the body.
Bodywork is a physical and emotional check-in. It is a way to get to know your body, breathe and discover tension.
There are benefits to bodywork, like increased circulation and rest/digest activation, which speeds up your body’s natural healing process. Asking you to breathe allows you to notice sensations and allows you to release. This communication with your practitioner is important.
With Thai Bodywork, the central belief is that is that life-energy flows throughput our bodies. Life energy flows through energy lines connecting all major organs of the body. Stress, bad posture, physical injuries and other perturbations block these lines and cause an unhealthy balance of mind and body. Bodywork tries to release this stagnant energy by applying pressure to these energy lines and stretching the body.
Qi Bodywork is a healing system based on the philosophy of Chinese Medicine, tracing its origin back to the ancient wisdom of Qi Gong. With an understanding of acupressure points and meridian alignment, this technique is effective in promoting overall wellness while simultaneously nutralizing unbalanced Qi flow. This allows the body to heal itself by re-educating its own alignment intellectually, physically, and energetically. Qi Bodywork is a powerful modality for conditioning your body, uplifting your mind and elevating your spirit.
You won’t transform overnight, but you are sure to notice “space” during your treatment. You are retraining your muscles, which may have developed lifelong tension habits. It takes time and energy, but the benefits are lasting. If you are dedicated to alleviating long-standing pain, tightness, old injury discomfort, then bodywork is for you.
Daphne Miner LeMay is the owner of Birch Hill Balance, offering Thai Bodywork, Reiki, Qi Bodywork, Qigong, Energy Balancing and more at Two locations: 2977 White Mountain Highway in North Conway and Spirit Flow Pathways at 37 Minkey Way in Cornish, Maine. By appointment only. For more infomration, go to birchhillbalance.org or call Daphne Miner LeMay (603) 387-2739 or Marine Mayfield, (207) 608-5298.
