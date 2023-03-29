Does it hurt when you brush your teeth? Or maybe you have noticed bleeding when you floss or spit out after brushing? If this happens regularly, do not ignore it, as this could be an early sign of gum disease starting as gingivitis which can become periodontal disease, causing loss of bone around your teeth.
Here are some ways to improve gum health to stop bleeding, pain/discomfort and prevent gum problems from becoming more serious.
See your dental hygienist regularly and ask about effective oral health techniques and tools to help you keep your mouth healthy.
Brush your teeth two times a day with a soft bristle toothbrush, gently, so it will massage your gums where the gum and teeth meet and floss at least once every day.
A stiff or worn-out toothbrush could cause gum problems including gum recession. Feel your teeth and gum line with your tongue before you floss and brush — inside and outside. Then gently floss and dry brush your teeth — no water, toothpaste or mouthwash; feel again with your tongue — go back with the floss and toothbrush as you feel plaque/debris, when all is clean then you can use toothpaste and water on the crowns of your teeth and swish as you wish.
Flossing should be done at least once a day or when debris is caught between your teeth.
Flossing roughly or infrequently can cause bleeding and pain which can become gingivitis and periodontal disease. Gingivitis is the first stage of periodontal disease. Gingivitis and periodontal disease are infections in your body that can complicate your general health and other medical issues you may have.
By removing the bacteria in plaque with brushing and flossing you will be making your mouth and body healthier.
Swishing with water or mouthwash (alcohol-free mouthwash) can help you swish out food particles loosened when brushing and flossing. If the mouthwash contains Xylitol, Calcium and Fluoride, you will get the bonus of strengthening your teeth and cavity prevention.
Do not use tobacco in any form. This causes our oral tissues to become inflamed and irritated. Tobacco usage, including vaping, is a major risk factor for gum disease and oral cancer.
Schedule your regular dental cleanings to keep your mouth and body as healthy as you can.
Only your dental provider can remove calculus (tartar) — one of the risk factors for gum disease. They can also determine if you have gum disease or if bleeding or pain is due to other health conditions.
Maintain a healthy diet that is low in carbohydrates. Foods with carbohydrates — primarily sugars and starches cause plaque to form on your teeth. The bacteria in plaque can lead to tooth decay and gum disease.
Crunchy fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, plus lots of calcium, vitamin C and vitamin D can help minimize gum problems.
Many medications can make your gums more sensitive and inflamed, and cause dry mouth which is also irritating to the gums and may cause tenderness and bleeding — none of these is good for long-term oral health.
If you have diabetes, concentrate on managing your blood sugar levels and get regular dental care.
People with diabetes are at higher risk for developing gum disease. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can contribute to gum problems.
Many of us have been very stressed by recent events. It can be tempting to skip a brushing session or cancel your cleaning appointment. Now more than ever, it is important to take great care of your mouth.
Your oral health is strongly connected to your overall health and well-being.
Stay healthy. Give us a call to set up your next dental hygiene visit.
Catherine Kasprak, CDA, AAS, RDH, IPDH, is a dental hygienist and owner of Bridgton Dental Hygiene Care, PA, located at 171-B Portland Road in Bridgton, Maine.
