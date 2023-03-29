After March 31, Medicare annual and open enrollment periods are over. So if you want to sign up for Medicare or change plans, you need a special enrollment period to sign up. There are several of these that could be available to you.
After March 31, Medicare annual and open enrollment periods are over. So if you want to sign up for Medicare or change plans, you need a special enrollment period to sign up. There are several of these that could be available to you.
The first is anybody turning 65. You have three months before the month of your birthday, the month of your birthday, and 3 months after your birthday to call Social Security and get your Part B started.
When you have the red, white and blue Medicare card that includes both Part A and Part B start dates, you can call me or another licensed insurance agent to get a plan started.
Next would be people retiring from work and currently on group plans. You, too, need to call Social Security and get a Part B start date. Then you are eligible to start a plan on your own. When you have the card, call me or another licensed agent to get started. Likewise, if you lose a plan from work, for any reason, you may be eligible. I am aware that many teachers will be retiring in June and will lose their insurance. Now is the time to prepare for that.
If you are low income and get help called a low-income subsidy, you are eligible to start a plan. Depending on what level of subsidy you get, there are several different plans available. If you are on full Medicare and Medicaid, there are plans with rich benefits designed just for your situation. You lose no Medicaid benefits, and you gain another set of benefits. Call to see what is available.
If you just moved in to a new county, you have a special enrollment period.
If you have been on Social Security Disability for 24 months, you are eligible for a Medicare Plan.
And lastly, anybody can start a Medicare Advantage plan, with or without prescription coverage, at any time if the plan has a five-star rating. There are some five-star plans available in Carroll and Oxford Counties. Plans always start on the first day of the following month. You have until midnight of the last day of the month to sign up to start on the first.
There is a plan available especially designed for veterans who get prescription benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. You lose no veterans benefits and get a list of more benefits that can be quite generous. Call the phone number on the ad below.
Bert Weiss is a life and health insurance agent licensed in New Hampshire and Maine, focusing on Medicare Advantage. He writes about the basic components to help the public understand how to manage Medicare insurance choices. Contact him at (603) 694-3058.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.