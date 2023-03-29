When clients come to see me for healing, health and wellness programs, I share with them that one of the most important things they can do for their health is to eat local organic foods.
The first thing that they may say to me is, “I can't afford to.” And then I say, “You can't afford not to. You will pay for your health or you will pay for your food.” That seems to get their attention.
There are many reasons why “organic” is a very important choice. Local organic food is fabulous because it is not being shipped long distances and losing nutrition in the process. Nutritional value can diminish if foods are eaten days or weeks after harvest. To experience optimal health we need optimal nutrition to feed our cells, tissues and organs for repair, cleansing, regeneration, healing and high vital energy.
Non-organic foods will not do this. They may be devoid of nutrition, because they may be grown in soils that are either devoid of nutrients or have pesticides, herbicides and synthetic fertilizers.
Organic farmers know that organically grown foods are more pest- and disease-resistant to environmental issues. You may also get more nutrition from organic foods because natural, composted materials are added to the soil microbiome to feed the plants and soil bacteria. Healthy soils feed healthy bodies, ecosystems and a healthy earth.
Food systems grown with pesticides are extremely toxic and poisonous. These pesticides are hormone disruptors or “xenoestrogens.” These estrogenic chemicals are measured in parts per trillion. This means that one-trillionth will have an effect on our health. That is equivalent to one drop in a train with 600 cars. That's infinitesimal but still at a level that can affect the hormonal system in our bodies. First they affect the hormonal system, then they cause cancer. Read “Our Stolen Future” by Theo Colburn and Pete Myers. They speak of how these chemicals affect fertility, intelligence and survival.
The Organic Consumers Association is a watchdog organization that safeguards organic standards. These include advocating for no indoor confinement for chickens, no use of temporary synthetic chemicals or non-organic ingredients, as well as substances used in the production or processing of foods.
The federal government prohibits methods like irradation, sewage sludge and genetic engineering from being used when growing and processing organic foods. All GMOs (genetically modified organisms), whether seeds or otherwise, are excluded from growing and making organic foods. There should be no genetically modified ingredients, genetically modified organisms or growth hormones. Each calf is nursed by its mom too. In comparison, conventional poultry is often vaccinated for six or more diseases.
Organic products must be 95 percent certified organic content. Whereas “made with organic” means it must have at least 70 percent certified organic content. So, there is even 30 percent of it that may not be totally organic.
To help you with recognizing the best and safest foods to buy, look up Environmental Working Group's "Shopper's Group to Pesticides in Produce for 2023 at ewg.org/foodnews. The group lists “The Dirty Dozen” guide to most pesticide-contaminated produce (among the top foods are strawberries, spinach and kale) and “Clean 15” (top foods: avocados, sweet corn and pineapples). These are determined by how many layers of pesticides are on the foods. With the Dirty Dozen, there may be 40-60 layers of pesticides on each food. The Clean 15 are the safest foods to buy and eat.
There are a number of ways to buy organic foods. One online choice is MisFits Market. Check it out and have your organic food delivered to your door.
The newest type of farming is called regenerative farming. Which is the most ecofriendly type. They focus on reversing climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity and improving the water cycle. Grass Roots Farmers Coop (grassrootscoop.com) says “leaving the soil better for the next generation” is a goal of their farming method.
Your choices can play a role in healing Mother Earth and restoring the Soul of the Planet. Our choices matter not only for ourselves but for the planet. Please choose wisely and with love.
Becky Mulkern, ND, is a licenced naturopathic doctor in the state of New Hampshire. She has been in practice in Conway for 40 years, working with clients, lecturing and teaching workshops and classes. For inquiries and appointments, call (603) 447-3070.
