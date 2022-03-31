Think back for a moment to what you ate yesterday ... how many colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple) can you recall?
Give yourself a point for each colorful serving of fruits or vegetables. You can use your hand as a portion guide to estimate; a serving is a cupped handful or one whole fruit or vegetable (like an apple or a carrot). Note: colorful candy, brightly colored cereal or artificial food dyes don’t count.
How did you do? Did you get at least five to seven servings in a variety of colors?
If so, that’s awesome! Keep up the great work. If not, you’re not alone ... the standard American diet (SAD, for short) includes little variety and not nearly enough robust color.
Why should you care about getting more color in your diet?
The micronutrients in colorful, whole foods help keep your body healthy and your mind sharp. A healthy diet full of nutrient-dense produce can help lower your risk of developing serious and chronic health conditions, including heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and some types of cancer.
The “Rainbow Concept” is a simple dietary guideline aimed at packing your daily diet with lots of nutrients:
● Eat five to seven servings of colorful fruits and vegetables per day.
● Choose healthy fats, such as extra-virgin olive oil, olives, coconut oil, coconut milk, avocados, nuts and seeds. (Avoid trans fats, hydrogenated fats and saturated fats).
● Limit grains (bread, pasta, rice, oatmeal, cereal) to one to two servings per day.
● Limit sweets to one per week.
How can you possibly get that many fruits and veggies in a day?
Start your day with some yogurt and fresh fruit or an omelet with veggies and you’re off to a great start with one to two servings.
A vibrant salad or hearty soup at lunch will get you another two to three servings. Smoothies are another versatile option and a fantastic way to enjoy lots of yummy colors for breakfast, lunch or a snack on the go.
You can easily pack two to three servings in a smoothie and the flavor combinations are as endless as the rainbow. Include a couple of handfuls of veggies with dinner and you’ve made your goal.
Five to seven servings of colorful fruits and veggies might seem like a daunting task but with a little effort, it can quickly add up. Before you know it, you’ll be eating the rainbow and loving it.
Patricia Murray, DO, is the founder of Discover Health Functional Medicine Center and an accomplished physician in functional medicine and osteopathic manipulative medicine. Angela Acone is an artist and vegan chef. “Dr. Trish” and Angela co-own the recently opened Valley Smoothie Shop in Conway.
