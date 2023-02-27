EATON — Wendilee Heath-O’Brien of Studio and Gallery in Winter Harbor, Maine, will be exhibiting her paintings at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center throughout March and April.
The opening takes place on Wednesday, March 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The bar will be open and a charcuterie board for enjoyment. Meet a friend, look at art, drink wine and eat cheese.
Heath-O’Brien is a talented water, pastel, oil and Asian ink artist. As an artist, her vision is clear with diverse media and styles that are grown from Quaker practices and convey a deep reverence for nature. She calls herself an interpretive realist.
"Nature is worth capturing in its raw form, but no matter how 'photographic' one might be, there are always choices," owner/innkeeper of Snowvillage Inn (with Kevin Flynn) Jen Kovach said. "Wendilee's art is thoughtful created and her aesthetic is a wonderful match to the natural beauty here at the inn."
Kovach and Heath-O’Brien have both been board members and participants of a Maine/New Hampshire based group, Designing Women. Karen Perry started the organization in Portland, Maine, in 1994 to bridge art and community, sponsor shows featuring female artisans from New England, and to work directly with organizations that benefit women and girls in the community.
Snowvillage Inn is located in Eaton Center, just 10 minutes south of North Conway off Route 153.
