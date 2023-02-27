And the Wind Blew

"And the Wind Blew" by Wendilee Heath-O’Brien. Her work will be on display at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EATON — Wendilee Heath-O’Brien of Studio and Gallery in Winter Harbor, Maine, will be exhibiting her paintings at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center throughout March and April.

The opening takes place on Wednesday, March 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The bar will be open and a charcuterie board for enjoyment. Meet a friend, look at art, drink wine and eat cheese.

