HIRAM, Maine — Eighteen color watercolors of Hiram, Maine, historic landmarks will be display in an art show on Friday Oct. 7 through Monday Oct. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Great Ossipee Museum at the Hiram Historical Society at 20 Historical Ridge in Hiram, Maine.
The painting were painted by two Baldwin, Maine, friends Mary L. Cobb and Mary L. Burnell. Their works were donated to Hiram Historical Society in an example of people in different towns working together. Meet the artists on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Baldwin artists worked from photographs in the collection of Hiram Historical Society. Cobb prefers to paint buildings and features, such as the pickle factory, Ella M. Rankin's Millinery and Fancy Goods, gazebo garden and the Bull Ring Tub, Burnell prefers to paint nature and people, such as the "Hillbillies of South Hiram," "Just Us" waiting at a train and the Cranberry House sorters.
In addition to the paintings of landmarks mostly still standing, the show will include the photographs the artists worked from, images that caught their eye and some that didn't, and stories behind the paintings.
Meet the artists and ask how, what, why, and when they painted landmarks of Hiram, a town they don't live in, and decided to donate those paintings to Hiram Historical Society.
All the paintings are included in a 2023 calendar so you can take home a catalog of the show for every month of the year. The art show is free. The calendar in full color is $20 at the museum.
