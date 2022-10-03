HIRAM, Maine — Eighteen color watercolors of Hiram, Maine, historic landmarks will be display in an art show on Friday Oct. 7 through Monday Oct. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Great Ossipee Museum at the Hiram Historical Society at 20 Historical Ridge in Hiram, Maine.

The painting were painted by two Baldwin, Maine, friends Mary L. Cobb and Mary L. Burnell. Their works were  donated to Hiram Historical Society in an example of people in different towns working together. Meet the artists on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m.

