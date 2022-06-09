CONWAY — “Summer Splash,” Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association’s current show on the second floor of the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village, will be on display for the months of June and July.
The show features 11 New England painters, both local and regional, displaying so many iconic scenes of summer.
Local artists include Bill Fein, Bob Gordon, Maryellen Moran, Don Onusseit, JP Goodwin, Jeri Swenson and Deb Ayers. Regional artists include Martha Aucoin, Betty Flourney Brown, Sharon Allen and Alicia Drakiotes.
New to this show is Ayers, former elementary school art educator, whose style of acrylics is strong and bold.
All paintings are original and most depict New England landscapes, seascapes, wildlife and still life paintings. The style of these artists varies greatly and spans realism to abstraction.
Each has a unique interpretation of the subject, use of color and application of the paint. There is something for everyone to enjoy.
All artworks are for sale through the coffeehouse.
Many visitors comment about the many talented artists in our area and the reasonable prices for such talent.
The Met show will run until the end of July. The coffeehouse is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or leave a message at (603) 356-2787.
