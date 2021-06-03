EATON — Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub will be welcoming the photographic art of Joe Viger for the months of June and July. The opening reception for the artist is Wednesday, June 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the inn. This event is free and open to the public. An artisan cheese and cracker plate will be provided by the artist and beverages will be available for purchase.
Viger’s interest in photography grew from a love of exploring the White Mountains and beyond lugging his trusty film SLR hundreds of miles by backpack, snowshoe, skis and canoe to try to convey what he saw.
Today, Viger is a freelance photographer based in Freedom. He still loves making landscape photographs but also does extensive work photographing sports. In recent years, Joe has also increasingly worked creating professional, family and senior portraits.
Viger is inspired by the words of famed National Geographic freelancer William Albert Allard, "I think the best pictures are often on the edges of any situation, I don't find photographing the situation nearly as interesting as photographing the edges."
That means Viger’s photographs aren't always the ones featuring the name brand location or the classic view.
Viger’s work has appeared in a variety of publications, including Trail Runner, Runner’s World, Competitor.com, Velo, Men’s Health, UltraRunner and numerous newspapers.
He is the official photographer for the Mt Washington Road Race and Tin Mountain’s Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb. Viger is a juried member of the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association.
Currently, you can see more of his work at the Freedom Gallery in Freedom and at Umami in Northwood.
Viger is available for commissioned work and portraiture. You can learn more and order prints at his website www.joeviger.com. Be sure to also follow him on Facebook @joevigerphotography and on instagram @joevigerphoto.
The Snowvillage Inn is located 136 Stewart Road (off Brownfield Road), a mile up from Crystal Lake in Eaton Center.
For more information, call (603) 447-2818 or go to snowvillageinn.com.
