EATON — The Mount Washington Valley’s own Laura Guptill will be exhibiting her paintings at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center throughout May and June. The opening will take place on Wednesday, May 3, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Guptill of Center Conway is a native of New Hampshire and is best-known for her work as an artisan jeweler.
Her love of painting began in high school, and she has always enjoyed the process of learning. Much like her jewelry, she has her own “flavor” that she brings to her paintings.
Guptill enjoys taking painting workshops and also painting plein air. Painting in oils oracrylics, she is drawn to beautiful landscapes in the Northeast. She has also done many dog portraits. She is a member of the Mt. Washington Arts Association.
Guptill lives on a small farm, although the horses,cows, llamas and goats are gone now that her children are grown, she loves her cat, three shelties, a border terrier, her chickens and her gardens.
Snowvillage Inn Owner/Innkeeper Jen Kovach and Guptill have known each other for years.
“I met Laura at a craft fair in Conway many years ago," Kovach said. "I have always been drawn to Laura’s talent. Whether it is her jewelry or artwork, her fun positive nature centric energy comes through work. I consider it an honor to show her paintings at the Inn. By the way, she will have her jewelry available in Pop-UP at the art opening.”
Snowvillage Inn is located in Eaton Center, just 10 minutes south of North Conway off Route 153. There are magnificent views of Mount Washington and the Presidential Range. Owners/innkeepers are Kevin Flynn and Kovach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.