Laura Guptill Painting

Laura Guptill, seen painting outdoors, will be exhibiting her paintings at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EATON — The Mount Washington Valley’s own Laura Guptill will be exhibiting her paintings at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center throughout May and June. The opening will take place on Wednesday, May 3, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Guptill of Center Conway is a native of New Hampshire and is best-known for her work as an artisan jeweler.

