"New Hampshire Lake, November Morning" (1970 Oil on canvas) by Robert Jordon. The Pace Galleries of Art in Fryeburg, Maine, will be holding an opening reception for the exhibit "Robert Jordan: Valley Landscapes in Light and Shadow" on Saturday, April 9. (COURTESY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — The Pace Galleries of Art presents the exhibition opening reception for "Robert Jordan: Valley Landscapes in Light and Shadow" on Saturday, April 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
Light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be provided by the Fryeburg Kitchen and Marketplace restaurant. Admission is free.
A quiet but important voice in the tradition of American masters, Jordan brought his own interpretation of the American landscape to life through his celebrated paintings, drawings and prints.
His love of New England, the White Mountains and the countryside surrounding his South Conway home represent the majority of his work.
Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when Fryeburg Academy is in session. People are welcome at other times by appointment. Email boxoffice@fryeburgacademy.org or call (207) 544-9066 to schedule a visit at another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.