CONWAY — Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association's current show "Fresh Start" will be on display at its Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway through the end of February and includes art from both local and regional artists.
The Main Street Art Gallery recently moved to a new location in Norcross Place, between Sawyer River Trading Co. and Nancy's Alterations. With enlarged space and greater access and visibility, the gallery has seen increased traffic flow and sales. The gallery requires all COVID-19 protocols be observed when in the gallery, including mask wearing, hand sanitizing and social distancing.
A sampling of local artists includes Rosemary Gerbutavich, Sandi Poor and Virginia Moore displaying watercolors; oil and acrylic painters Bruce Grubb, Bill Fein, Bob Gordon and Jean Bradley; pastels by Sarah Eastman; glass art by Debony Thorne; sculptures by Rik Phillips; and photographers Karen Lord and Eric Gillette. Regional artists include Jeanette Fournier and Linda McDermott.
Two of the three display areas in the gallery show multiple artists' work mixed on the walls. A new program, the Resident Artist Room, displays artworks of six artists, each having a larger wall to display more of their pieces. These artists pay a higher fee and hang their own work with their biography within their display.
Both systems of hanging art represent the arts association's mission of supporting artists of all levels (within certain parameters) to feel they are welcome. The gallery has a wide range of price points for original art and matted prints and cards are abundant in the gallery, offering many options for art buyers.
At its annual meeting in November, a new slate of officers and board members was announced for the Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association. Heading up the non-profit as president is John Girouard of Madison, who previously owned and managed the Ellis River Gallery in Jackson, Sarah Eastman of Kearsarge as vice president, Fran Duncan of Conway as treasurer and Lynne Edson of Fryeburg, Maine, as secretary. Cumulatively, they represent decades of experience with non-profits and gallery administration.
In other recent news, the arts association recently received two grants. The Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Charitable Foundation awarded the association a substantial grant that will allow us to expand our Main Street Art Gallery’s ability to exhibit the works of our member artists. A second generous grant from the Pequawket Foundation will allow us to expand our print and social media presence and increase our reach to artists and art appreciators.
Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or follow us on Facebook.
