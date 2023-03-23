CONWAY — The MWV Arts Association's Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway Village is highlighting the varied artworks of Bill Fein and Barbara Perry on Saturday, March 25, from noon to 4 p.m. with an open house.
Many residents are familiar with artist Fein who has been an iconic painter of the Mount Washington Valley for the past 40 years. His oil paintings of the valley’s landscapes are well-known for their technical skill and beauty, capturing the look and feel of the locale.
Fein is a graduate of Vesper George School of Art in Boston. In years past, he and his good friend, Bob Gordan, would be seen together outside, painting “en plein air” in all kinds of weather.
Their travels also took them to Maine and Vermont to find inspiration, along the ocean or next to a farm or covered bridge. Lately, Fein is mostly a studio painter. He resides in Conway where he has his own studio.
Perry resides in Mount Washington Valley and is a juried member of the MWV Arts Association. Perry enjoys the outdoors and the natural beauty of where she lives or has visited. She mostly paints local scenes, old barns, bridges and the coastline from Maine to Florida.
By capturing these inspiring landscapes and points of interest in oil, acrylic or watercolor she fulfills her passion. Whether at home in New Hampshire, the Florida Keys to Carolina coastline, her passion explodes from her brushes. Her work is detailed and satisfying to view.
Fein and Perry’s work is often similar in subject but different in style, medium and color palette. Come in and see for yourself.
The public is welcome to meet the artist and enjoy the fine arts gallery. Musical entertainment will be presented and refreshments will be served.
Main Street Art Gallery is located next to Sawyer River Trading Co., behind the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village.
