CONWAY — The MWV Arts Association's Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway is highlighting the pastel and watercolor paintings of Sarah Eastman on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. with an open house.
From the earliest she can remember, Eastman has loved all things visual. Her first art teacher taught her to observe the subject carefully before putting pencil to paper.
These lessons served her well as a future artist and art educator. She taught middle and secondary art in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, becoming hercareer for the next 39 years.
Retired in 2015, she now has time to devote to her two art passions: Pastels and watercolor paintings. Being outdoors, there is visual excitement every day, constantly changing beauty in the shapes, colors, textures and light that nature provides.
Eastman considers the contemplation of nature a type of meditation, a serene gift that touches the mind and heart. Landscapes, flora and animals are her daily inspirations, given how the light affects them. She hopes to communicate her love of nature’s beauty to the viewer.
The public is welcome to meet the artist and enjoy the fine arts gallery. Refreshments will be served. Main Street Art Gallery is located next to Sawyer River Trading Co., behind the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village.
